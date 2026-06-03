Rodeo Recap: May Wraps Up With Rodeos From Arkansas to California

The final weekend of May brought big paydays for professional rodeo athletes, with a massive number of rodeos across the country crowning their champions.

Rodeo Celina - Mckinney, Texas

Saddle bronc rider Mitchell Story continues to rack up Texas wins, tying for the top spot with Cooper Thatcher. The duo of cowboys each scored 87 points and banked $2,618.

Tyler Calhoun may have narrowly missed qualifying for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), but he is gaining momentum once again in 2026. He took the tie-down roping win in Mckinney, clocking in at 7.8 seconds and earning $2,443.

Old Fort Days Rodeo - Fort Smith, Ark.

Barrel racer Alyssa Urbanek-Wade has had an outstanding spring run and capped it off with another victory in Fort Smith. Her time of 16.27 seconds was worth $3,768, and she continues to build on the ideal hot streak to kick off summer.

In bull riding, John Crimber continues to rack up wins in his first season of PRORODEO. He scored 85.5 points on Diamond G Rodeo's Adam's Money Maker for $4,980.

Crossett Riding Club - Crossett, Ark.

Five-time World Champion Steer Wrestler Tyler Waguespack has been staying closer to home so far this season, and the strategy is paying off well. He leads the World Standings and claimed another win for $1,826, with a time of 4.1 seconds.

John Crimber claimed his second bull riding victory on the weekend, scoring 86 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Russell Coight for $1,979.

Hugo Pro Rodeo - Hugo, Okla.

In January, Jacobs Crawley was involved in a terrifying accident at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The 2015 World Champion was coming back from a serious injury sustained in 2023, resulting in a surgical spinal fusion of T10, T11, T12, L1, and L2.

As he was hitting a hot streak this winter, a horse fell and rolled over him, and Crawley was hung in his stirrup. When the horse's hoof struck his back, it broke the ends off two vertebrae that had been previously fused.

On his third ride since the accident four months ago, Crawley secured the win. He scored 83.5 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Pony Soldier, banking $1,644.

John Crimber added a third bull riding win to his weekend, when he scored 87 points on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Clean Slate. As one of only two qualified rides, Crimber earned $5,772.

Hot off what may be a new world record, Shania Johnston went sub-two-seconds once again in the breakaway roping, earning the win of $2,643 for her 1.9-second time.

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo - Santa Maria, Calif.

Barrel racer Hayle Gibson-Stillwell continues to claim wins in her home circuit. She took the win by four-tenths of a second, running the only sub-17-second run of the rodeo. Her time of 16.87 seconds aboard her great bay mare, RDC DancingToTheLead ("Fancy") was worth $3,627.

Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo - Herriman, Utah

The Wright brothers put on a show in their home state. Stetson earned the All-Around Cowboy title, tying for second in the saddle bronc riding and winning the bull riding on Powder River Rodeo's Buckin Crazy. The saddle bronc riding win went to Rusty, aboard Powder River Rodeo's Knot Free.