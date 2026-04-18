Breakaway Roper Wins Redemption Round with Legendary 1.29-Second Run

Most people cannot do much in 1.29 seconds. Shania Johnston is not "most people," and in 1.29 seconds, she earned $6,100 and a seat in the Finals of The American Rodeo Central Regional Semifinals in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The 32-year-old breakaway roper from Durant, Okla., not only banked big on the run, but she may have made history on April 16. While it is difficult to confirm the run as a new world record, it is undoubtedly one of the fastest runs ever made in the sport.

The American Rodeo Central Regional Semifinals

Johnston, who topped Round 1 with a 1.67-second run, is no stranger to sub-two-second runs. She had earned two positions in the Semifinals, but unfortunately, she only caught one of her calves for each of those qualifications.

The top 10 cowgirls in the aggregate advanced to the Finals, so Johnston was out of the race on both of her opportunities. Fortunately, the Redemption Round offered her one more shot at moving on.

Johnston came into the Redemption Round with a vengeance, making four sub-two-second runs. Her first run resulted in an impressive 1.73-second time. At most competitions, that time would likely finish at the top.

In Oklahoma City, runs below the two-second mark continued to stack up, and Johnston's second run came in at an even more incredible time of 1.53 seconds.

Again, that run would have claimed the win under most circumstances, but Johnston had two more bullets left in the gun. She came back with the run that had everyone buzzing: a 1.29-second run to claim the win.

Of the four runs Johnston made in the Redemption Round, three were clean, but she took a 10-second penalty on her final run of 1.39 seconds, due to a broken barrier.

Ultimately, her 1.29 and 1.53 finished in the top two places in the round, and Johnston earned her spot in the Finals. Although all four of those times are outstanding, Johnston's 1.29 is a true contender for the record books.

For Johnston, fast times like this are nothing new — just a few days prior to her performance in Oklahoma City, she won Round 2 of the #5 HC Cinch Breakaway Roping Championships with a 1.57.

The Horsepower

Johnston's equine partner, BKJ Sammy 203, better known as "McCall," is a 23-year-old who has carried Johnston since high school. The great mare earned the AQHA Fan Favorite Award at the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway in December 2025.

McCall came into Johnston's life through her late sister, who trained her. Johnston leans on McCall when the stakes are high, and in Oklahoma City, they showcased their flawless timing as a team.

Is 1.29 seconds a new world record in the breakaway roping? It seems "officially unofficial," but it is certainly the fastest run we can recall in this fast-growing and fast-paced event.