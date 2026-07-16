ProRodeo World Standings Shakeup With Calgary Stampede and Cowboy Christmas Paydays

With Cowboy Christmas and the Calgary Stampede concluded, we have seen major moves in the World Standings races. As athletes vie for the top 15 positions in each event, we are anxiously waiting to see who will earn National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications this year.

Bareback Riding

Massive paydays from the iconic Calgary Stampede significantly altered the race in this event. Jacob Lees rocketed to No. 1 after a second-place finish in the Finals for $20,000. He now has a $3,000 lead over the No. 2 man, Bradlee Miller.

Miller's $50,000 win in the Finals gave him a huge boost. At $157,504 and $154,028, these two are in the heat of a tight race. Rocker Steiner has moved to No. 3, at $122,142, while waiting to come off the injured reserve list.

Steer Wrestling

Tyler Waguespack | PRCA

Tyler Waguespack continues to add cushion to his World Standings lead, now $41,000 ahead of No. 2 cowboy, Holden Myers. "Wag" is putting together a year that showcases why he is a five-time World Champion and two-time NFR Average Champion.

For young gun Holden Myers, who seeks his first NFR qualification, $100,315 in season earnings is a career best — with over two months left in the season. At No. 3, Jesse Brown is not backing down, and over $23,000 in earnings from Calgary pushed him within $3,000 of Myers.

Team Roping

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman still lead the pack in team roping after their $65,000 victory at RODEOHOUSTON. As of July, they still maintain a lead of $55,000 over Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in the standings.

* Note - team ropers do not compete at the Calgary Stampede.

A separate event was held at the Nutrien Center on July 8: the Calgary Stampede Rocky Mountain Cup. With two rounds, a semi-finals, and a finals, the event paid $50,000 to the winner of the finals. Rice and Freeman captured this massive check, and per the ground rules, 80% of that amount counts towards the World Standings.

Saddle Bronc Riding

With two "Wrights" at the top, this is going to be a race for the remainder of the season. Stetson currently sits at No. 1 with $202,003 in season earnings. A recent announcement that he will be sidelined due to injury will likely affect that position.

His older brother, Rusty, has been putting the pressure on and may make his move to No. 1 with Stetson out of the competition. With $189,709 in season earnings, he is seeking his first NFR qualification since 2020.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Like steer wrestling, the major paydays of Calgary were not an immense factor in re-shuffling the leaderboard of this event. Riley Webb continues to run away with the race, with a nearly $70,000 lead. At $227,138 in season earnings, Webb is once again putting together a record-breaking season.

Kincade Henry is working to keep himself within striking distance of the three-time World Champion, sitting at No. 2 with $155,826.

Barrel Racing

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | Photo Courtesy of Casey St. Blanc

Due to drug testing policies at Calgary, the money earned at the Stampede will not hit the WPRA standings for about two weeks. Reigning World Champion Kassie Mowry still leads the field, with $143,633 in season earnings. She will add to that number with her Calgary earnings, but we will likely see some other major shifts.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell will likely jump to No. 2, with her $20,000 second-place finish in the Finals, plus $15,750 in earnings from her Pool. Emily Beisel and Carlee Otero will likely be battling it out for the No. 3 position, post-Calgary winnings.

Breakaway Roping

Adding to her incredible year thus far, Cheyanne McCartney moved to No. 1 after her $50,000 win in Calgary. She now holds the lead by roughly $17,000 over RODEOHOUSTON champ, Hali Williams.

Cadee Williams made a big move to No.3, after finishing second for $20,000 in Calgary.

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings has had an outstanding season, winning $209,244 so far. He leads the way and furthered that lead with over $21,000 in earnings at Calgary.

In an unsurprising performance, Noah Lee topped the Finals at Calgary for $50,000. Currently leading the way in the Resistol Rookie of the Year Standings, Lee has also skyrocketed to No. 2 in the World, at $190,821 in season earnings.