NFR Round 8 Full of Drama As Tricia Aldridge Takes Home Second Round Win

The NFR has surpassed nearly every expectation a mere week into every event, but especially the barrel racing. There were plenty of questions surrounding this year's NFR as the EHV-1 outbreak heavily impacted the equine lineup, making this a highly anticipated finals as many tried to navigate not having key horses.

There are a few missing their main mounts like the reigning world champion Kassie Mowry as Jarvis is sitting at home after winning five rounds and $285,500 last year. Despite not piloting arguably one of the greatest horses in the game right now Mowry has still emerged as the front runner to take home the world title.

It was shaping up to be a duel between Mowry and Hailey Kinsel, but after another hit barrel tonight by Kinsel the door has been officially opened to last year's champion.

Round 8 Highlights

Kassie Mowry | Nathan Meyer Photography

Once again the ground was simply not holding these horses and plenty of slips were seen throughout the night making it a brutal one to watch. Concern for the athletes continues to grow especially when Tayla Moeykens horse did the splits at first.

The first barrel has been tricky for Kinsel for reasons other than the dirt, as her two hit barrels this week have been at first. In Round No. 8, she downed another to win the round, which will drop her from the fourth-place average check she was on track to win.

Regardless of the arena conditions, the girls still had to show up, and that is what they did. Three cowgirls who were clean in the average going into tonight, Julie Ploudre, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Mowry, all held their positions in the average race.

Tricia Aldridge did more than just stay clean, as she and her yellow stud continue to set this arena on fire in their first trip to the Thomas & Mack. The pair has now won two rounds and nearly $137,000 this week.

A horse change was exactly what Wenda Johnson needed as she stepped off 'Mo' after nothing but hit barrels this week. Finally, she found her way to a check, which was a much-needed morale boost to say the least. After watching this team tonight, they could be due for a round win before the weekend is finished.

There are still two runs left before the average checks are handed out and a winner is crowned. If Mowry stays clean, she should take home back-to-back world titles.

Full Round 8 Results

1. Tricia Aldridge, 13.64, $36,668

2. Wenda Johnson, 13.68, $28,980

3. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 13.76, $21,882

4. Kassie Mowry, 13.80, $15,377

5. Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, 13.81, $9,463

6. Julie Plourde, 13.89, $5,914

7. Lisa Lockhart, 13.95

8. Andrea Busby, 13.98

9. Katelyn Scott, 14.10

10. Tayla Moeykens, 15.31

11. Hailey Kinsel, 18.50

12. Halyn Lide, 18.68

13. Emily Beisel, 19.03

14. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 19.46

15. Carlee Otero, 23.93.

Current Average Standings

1. Kassie Mowry, 109.53 seconds on eight head

2. Julie Plourde, 111.52

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 112.19

4. Tricia Aldridge, 114.28

5. Andrea Busby, 116.38

6. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 119.13 each

8. Emily Beisel, 125.11

9. Halyn Lide, 126.30

10. Lisa Lockhart, 129.44

11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 130.72

12. Wenda Johnson, 131.92

13. Carlee Otero, 144.31

14. Katelyn Scott, 96.42 on seven head

15. Tayla Moeykens, 118.30

