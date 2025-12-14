NFR Round 10 Barrel Racing Had Thomas & Mack Crowd on the Edge of Their Seats

Round 10 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) barrel racing had everyone holding their breath. Kassie Mowry came into the final round leading both the World Standings and Average, running near the end of the performance.

The night started off with a couple of tipped barrels, but the ground appeared to be holding. Neither the horses nor the cowgirls know how to back down and every team was after one more check.

Round 10 Champion

Carlee Otero and AM Regina George wanted one more round win to cap off their impressive 2025 season. The incredible duo took their second consecutive round win and fourth win of the week. Otero and Regina clocked the fastest two runs of the entire NFR in Round 9 and Round 10 at 13.20 and 13.28 seconds, respectively.

If they had not been plagued by hit barrels throughout the week, this pair would have been in World Championship contention. A gold buckle could certainly be in their future, as this will not be the last we see of these speedy blondes.

NFR Rookies

Tricia Aldridge | Nathan Meyer Photography

Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones made a clean run again on the final night, holding onto a solid Average check and finishing second in the round.

First-time NFR qualifiers Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Buncha Dinero earned checks in six of the rounds this week, capping off their trip to Vegas with a fifth-place finish.

Katelyn Scott and JustA DTF Frenchman have been another fan favorite pair this week. They finished their first NFR with a sixth-place check, their sixth of the week.

The Average

When a barrel came down for Kassie Mowry in Round 10, an incredible storyline unfolded. Julie Plourde was officially announced as the replacement for No. 8 cowgirl, Anita Ellis, one week before the NFR began. On October 1, Plourde had finished as No. 16 in the World, but due to wildly unforeseen circumstances, she has had the ride of her life this week.

Plourde's main mount had undergone surgery after the rodeo season ended, so she loaded her great backup horse, Watevarock RC and headed to Vegas. "Rocky" and Plourde were the picture of consistency all week long and walked away the NFR Average Champions for over $94,000. They also earned two round checks, for an unexpected six-figure payday to finish out 2025.

The World Champion

Kassie Mowry | Nathan Meyer Photography

In the end, the numbers confirmed that Kassie Mowry had repeated her 2024 effort, despite taking the week on without her main mount, Force The Goodbye. Now a two-time World Champion, Mowry put together an impressive week aboard CP He Will Be Epic and Heavens Got Credit to secure her second gold buckle.

Round 10 Results

1. Carlee Otero, 13.28 seconds, $36,668

2. Tricia Aldridge, 13.43, $28,980

3. Lisa Lockhart, 13.55, $21,882

4. Emily Beisel, 13.56, $15,377

5. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 13.64, $9,463

6. Katelyn Scott, 13.77, $5,914

7. Julie Plourde, 13.99

8. Andrea Busby, 14.08

9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.09

10. Wenda Johnson, 15.70

11. Hailey Kinsel, 18.22

12. Kassie Mowry, 18.59

13. Tayla Moeykens, 18.83

14. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 19.16

15. Halyn Lide, 24.54

More Rodeo On SI