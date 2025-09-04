Rodeo World Mourning Top Bull of National Finals Rodeo After Unrideable Career

The reigning bull of last year's National Finals Rodeo, 99G Ricky Vaughn, passed away over the holiday weekend. He was owned by D&H Cattle Co. based out of Ardmore, Oklahoma and they announced the news on August 30. Their bull competed under the watchful eyes of Powder River Rodeo Co. and was one of the best that the sport had to offer.

Bull riding is a world renowned sport not just for the athletes that strap on, but the animal athletes. The bulls that compete with these cowboys are treated with the highest levels of care as they need to perform at their best, just like the boys. Ricky Vaughn was no different and his abilities that he displayed night after night showed how well he was cared for.

Ricky Vaughn's Short Career and Legacy Left Behind

There are not many bulls who have quite the buck off record like Ricky Vaughn did. He was taken to the 2024 NFR in Las Vegas as the PRCA Reserve Bull of the Year. His name was drawn for a pair of matchups last December in rounds five and ten. Jeter Lawrence and Chase Dougherty both slid their hands into bull ropes on the back of Ricky Vaughn and neither lasted the full eight seconds.

This bull was something special which isn't surprising since his bloodlines date back to the famous bull Bruiser. 99G was only able to compete in the PRCA for '23-'25. In that time no cowboy was able to mark a qualified ride with him and he averaged a stock score no worse than 44 in any of those years.

Their bull wasn't only used in the PRCA. The Professional Bull Riding (PBR) gave their nod for him to go to their world finals which is the best of the best. His abilities to compete was the pride and joy of D&H. "He was not only special in the arena but he was one of a kind with his large personality as well. Ricky was a friend to all here at the ranch & will greatly be missed. His legacy will live on through his offspring which are very much following in his footsteps," they said.

It is always sad to see an animal pass, especially in this sport. Rodeo is about the love for the animals and competitors honor them whenever they step foot into the arena. Rodeo on SI aches for those hurting during this time.

