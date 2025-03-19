Rodeo World Mourns as Sutton Rodeo Announced the Loss of Phenomenal Bucking Horse
Sutton Rodeo announced the passing of an animal favored by many and will leave a lasting mark on the rodeo community. Over the last 21 years, this saddle bronc horse has called S.D. home as he’s lived on the Sutton Ranch. Chuckulator (Justin Boots x Midnight Star) has earned the most prestigious titles and carried World Champions on his back while he was named one.
The loss of a phenomenal animal athlete is never easy; however, looking back at the highlights of his career signifies one thing – the bucking chutes were right where he belonged.
Chuckulator has seen the most iconic stage an animal athlete will ever know, the National Finals Rodeo. Not only did he make several trips to Las Vegas, but in 2012, at just eight years old, he was voted the top saddle bronc horse of the finals.
Earning these titles marked something more significant than just a once-in-a-lifetime title because he wrote a name for himself in history books. He was the first saddle bronc horse in eight years to earn the 2012 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year and the Finals. He was one of seven others to earn this honor in the 54 years of the NFR.
This stallion proved one thing: He was a multifaceted animal athlete. His time as an athlete wasn’t just as a saddle bronc horse but a bareback one, too. One career highlight included earning the Bareback and Saddle Bronc Horse of the Badland Circuit Finals in 2011.
When they announced his passing, Sutton Rodeo shared a post on Facebook that included the support of many well known individuals that make up the Western Industry and fans rallied around to support them, sharing found memories of this great bucker.
Many athletes will remember their trip on Chuckulator, and spectators will remember an incredible bucking horse. During his time, Chuckulator has proven that the rodeo community will never forget a legend.