RODEOHOUSTON Win Brings Derrick Begay to $2 Million Career Landmark
Over the past two decades, Derrick Begay has become a fan favorite in rodeo, known for his skills as a header in the team roping. Currently No. 1 in the World Standings with $91,956 earned this season, not only is Begay handy in the rodeo arena, he is a true cowboy outside of it. From winning the coveted average at the National Finals Rodeo to working cattle on his ranch in Arizona, Begay is a rare breed.
After his $65,000 win in March 2025 at RODEOHOUSTON, Begay officially crossed the $2 million mark in PRCA earnings. Begay and his roping partner, Colter Todd, hauled home a load of heifers to add to Begay's herd after the win. He laughed and remarked that he could say it was the first thing he had spent some of the money on, but was planning on it prior to the big win.
"The money part, that's not really the reason why we do it. At the end of the day, that's one of the benefits that we get, to make a living financially. I remember thinking around age 16, 'If somebody gave me $1 million, that would complete my financial life.' Then you get older and $1 million is a lot of money no matter what, but the money comes and goes. The $1 million came and gone and there's still a little bit of the $2 million left," Begay chuckled.
While the money from rodeo may come and go, Begay has wisely built a life with it. He and his family have their own herd of cattle and he has leveraged those wins to live the life he loves. Rodeo can be a fickle mistress and Begay shared a memory of a more challenging time.
"I remember we were on the road to Sheridan, Wyoming. It was a Sunday morning and we didn't do very good that July. My fees were going to be due on Tuesday. I owed the PRCA $2,700 and no money came in that week. I remember telling Cesar (de la Cruz) that I was going to have to go home, because I didn't have any money. Mel Potter would call me every now and then, so I was talking to him. He asked how it was going and I told him I was going to go home. He called the PRCA and put $3,000 on my account. He called me back and said, 'You're good to go. You need to go to Napa and finish out the year.' That was the only time I remember actually thinking about going home."
Begay and de la Cruz finished 12th in the World that year, winning $108,000.
Fast forwarding a few years, Begay reached out to fellow Arizona cowboy Colter Todd and asked if he would like to rope at a local rodeo, since Todd would be there picking up in the rough stock events. Todd had qualified for the NFR three times in the early 2000s, but was not competing heavily at the time. As they say, the rest is history. The duo picked up some major wins in 2022, followed by an NFR qualification in 2023 and the NFR Average title that year. In 2024, Begay qualified for the NFR, while Todd fell just outside the top 15.
Begay explained of his partnership with Todd, "I've learned a lot from him and I like being around him. Rodeo is not who we are, it's just what we do. We don't make a lot of plans or talk about the wins. He is very competitive. I think what helps us the most is the friendship."
Begay and Todd both have working ranches at home, so balancing those operations with an all-consuming sport like rodeo can be a challenge. Begay told us, "It's hard to live one life with one focus. Right now, we're trying to get the best of both worlds and sometimes it doesn't work out. If we focus on rodeo too much, we have to abandon our crew at home. They don't complain, but they're doing it so we can go rodeo."
Another major aspect of Begay's life is the platform he has to inspire others. While becoming a hero to the youth of the Navajo Nation and other reservations across the country was not his intention, Begay takes the role seriously.
"I don't know when it first started, being in the spotlight or whatever you call it. When it did, it was uncomfortable. It still is, it's not something I'm used to, but I have to step up and do my part. I got lucky, so I gotta show everyone what's possible. It wasn't my decision to take this role, but I'm not going to push it away. I try my best to help others and support people," Begay told us.