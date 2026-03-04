Saddle Bronc Rider Darcy Radel Earns His First Ever Spot in Top 10 World Standings

The 2026 rodeo season has already been full of twists and turns for many of the athletes competing for the world title. While some are used to the spotlight and the perseverance it takes to land in the top 15 for their event, others are experiencing it for the first time.

Radel Earns Top Prize at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Darcy Radel is a cowboy out of Queensland, Australia and has been competing in the PRCA since 2023. Now for the first time in his career, he sits at No. 10 in the world standings with $28,301. He has had an outstanding season so far, marking him as a true competitor in this sport at 26 years old.

Most notably, this season has been his win at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. His 91-point ride on Shady Jacket from J Bar J propelled him to the first-place spot in the finals. Radel got himself there by winning Round 2 (87.5points) and taking second in Round 4 (89 points).

Radel’s performance in Texas allowed him to pocket over $20,000, which was a nice addition to his prize pot and ultimately helped push him into the top 10 in the world standings. He went on to place ninth in the average at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo after winning Round 2 there as well.

He has consistently landed near the top of the leaderboard in 2026, most recently taking home second at the Los Fresnos Rodeo with an 88.5-pint ride on True Gritt from New Star Pro Rodeo. This just goes to show that he has what it takes to score among world champions.

For reference, winners at the National Finals Rodeo in December, took home round wins with scores like that. The saddle bronc world champion, Statler Wright won Round 3 in Las Vegas with a score of 88.25.

Radel Fights To Earn First NFR Qualification

If Radel remains at the top of his game for the rest of the season, he may be facing off against the world champion by the end of the year.

In 2025, he landed at No. 38 in the world standings, but clearly is coming into this year with something to prove. He sits just $1,000 behind NFR veteran Sage Newman and is even inching closer to world champion Stetson Wright, who sits at No. 8 with $36,497.

With plenty of time left to go in the season, Radel has more than enough opportunities to show the rodeo community what he is made of. The world standings can change on a dime, so he will have to remain at the top of his game in order to stay in the top 15 and earn a chance at his first NFR qualification.