Rookie of the Year in ICU After Horse Related Accident
Madison Outhier is tough, everyone already knew that. She was the 2019 winner of the first ever breakaway roping event at The American. She was only 16 years old when she did that.
She went on to be the 2021 Resistol Rookie of the Year in the Women's Professional Rodao Association Breakaway. Her accolades continue in the Women's Rodeo World Championship where she is a two-time breakaway champion.
She ended the 2023 season in the number 17 position in the World Standings.
Today while trying to add to her resume, in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Days of '47 rodeo, she took a fall with her horse on the asphalt outside the rodeo arena.
The cowgirl is reported to have suffered a broken collarbone, several broken ribs along with punctured lungs. She is in ICU in a hospital in Salt Lake City recovering.
Outhier has made a name for herself in the arena starting at a young age, but she also had some pretty good role models. She is the daughter of a PRCA Linderman Award winner, Mike Outhier who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo four times in the saddle bronc riding. Her mother is Kristy Outhier who is one of the top women's polo players in the world. Madison's grandparents are Lou and Wanda Waters, the founders and owners of LA Waters Quarter Horses. They are most well-known for owning the great stallion Colonel Freckles.
Outhier comes from an accompished and well-versed rodeo and horse family. She has been around them her entire life and certainly knows the risks associated. In the recent past, Madison just competed at the 2024 College National Finals and is attending and rodeoing for Texas A & M while finishing her education.
The rodeo world is wishing Outhier the best and quickest recovery. Everyone hates to hear news like this and can relate to the heartbreak it brings when it happens during the busiest time of year.
Outhier is a superstar and will be back competing and among the best in the world as quick as she can. We wish her the very best.