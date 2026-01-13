Hall of Fame Trick Rider and Wife of Hall of Fame Stock Contractor Passes Away

Karen Vold, one of the most influential women behind the scenes of PRORODEO, passed away of natural causes at her family's ranch in Fowler, Colo., on Monday, January 12. Vold was 86 years old.

With a taste for adventure, Vold boldly chose her career at age 10: trick riding. When she was 14, Karen purchased her PRORODEO card.

Karen's father, Andy Womack, was a Hall of Fame clown, so the young cowgirl came by her talent for rodeo entertaining naturally. In 1953, she and her father worked together at her first professional rodeo, the Phoenix Jaycee Rodeo.

World Champion Dick Griffith later mentored Karen, teaching her more advanced trick riding maneuvers - like the daring full shoulder stand.

Karen later formed a trick riding team with a fellow student from Griffith's program and met Harry Vold at a rodeo convention in Denver, Colo., where he asked the group to perform at several Canadian rodeos. The group accepted the invitation.

In 1972, Harry and Karen married. Together, the pair founded the Harry Vold Rodeo Company. The Vold family became legendary in the sport of rodeo.

Harry was inducted into the PRORODEO Hall of Fame and won Stock Contractor of the Year 11 times. Harry and Karen's daughter, Kirsten, later took over Harry Vold Rodeo Company.

Karen's ceaseless efforts to better the sport did not go unnoticed, either. The recipient of the 2016 Donita Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen dedicated her life to rodeo and the Harry Vold Rodeo Company.

From managing wardrobe for the pickup men to organizing flag presentations and so much more, Karen's efforts in the background were irreplaceable. Karen was also inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1978.

After Karen retired from trick riding, she and a former student taught trick riding to the next generations for nearly 30 years at the Red Top Ranch Trick Riding School in Avondale, Colo. Karen shared her talents through instruction into her 80s. Trick riding was her greatest passion and Karen loved to share it.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, January 19, at the West Assembly of God Church in Fowler, Colo. The Vold family asks donations be made in Karen's name to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, in lieu of flowers.

The entire Rodeo On SI team sends our deepest condolences to Karen's family and loved ones as we tip our hats to Karen's love of the sport and adventurous spirit.

More Rodeo On SI