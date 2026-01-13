RODEOHOUSTON Has Announced Epic 2026 Concert Lineup

2026 is just beginning, but the world of rodeo is in full swing as athletes are already fighting for their chance to head to the National Finals Rodeo in December. There’s a long way to go, and with many stops along the way, the biggest and best rodeos are about more than the sport, they are there to entertain as well.

RODEOHOUSTON Brings Legendary Artists to the Stage

RODEOHOUSTON is one of the biggest rodeos of the year, and organizers of the event are here to prove it as they announced their 2026 concert series lineup for the 20-day tournament-style competition. With less than 50 days to go before the event kicks off, event-goers can get ready now for what’s to come.

RODEOHOUSTON is pulling some legendary musical acts this year. Among those icons will be some fresh faces as well, with nine new artists making their star stage debut.

Beginning on Monday, March 2nd, country music artist Riley Green will take the stage for the second consecutive year, setting the tone for what is sure to be an epic 20-day music showcase from all artists performing.

The nine artists heading to Houston for the first time are Russell Dickerson, Lizzo, Forrest Frank, Megan Moroney, Creed (March 11th), Shaboozey (March 13th), Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays (March 17th), and Koe Wetzel (March 18th). They are scattered throughout the event, with Russell Dickerson taking the stage first on Thursday, March 5th, with a sensory-friendly performance.

Lizzo will perform on the first Friday of the event, Dwight Yoakam (Saturday) and Forrest Frank (Sunday) rounding out the first weekend.

The music doesn’t stop there as things quickly heat up on Monday with longtime returning performer, Luke Bryan, taking the stage. This is Bryan’s 13th time performing at RODEOHOUSTON and marks him as one of eleven artists to receive a distinguished Star Trail of Fame induction, which he was awarded in 2025.

Strong Concert Lineup Led By Women at 2026 RODEOHOUSTON

The second of four women to perform will be Megan Moroney on Tuesday (the 10th). Kelly Clarkson and Lainey Wilson are the other two female performers taking the stage, Clarkson will return for the first time since 2004 on Saturday the 14th and Wilson on Thursday the 19th.

This concert lineup is anything but lacking in variety. For the third year in a row, two Latin artists will be performing, J Balvin (March 3rd) and Pepe Aguilar. Agular is among those new to performing at RODEOHOUSTON and he will take the star stage on Go Tejano Day (March 15th).

Another country music and RODEOHOUSTON icon is returning for his 11th year, Tim McGraw. He is a part of the final round of performances during this 20-day run, as he’ll go on on the last Saturday (March 21st) before Cody Johnson wraps things up on Sunday night (March 22nd).

Other performers include Parker McCollum (March 20th) and Cross Canadian Ragweed (March 16th).

Tickets will go on sale in two waves, the first being for the shows between March 2nd and March 11th. Those go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 15th. The second wave, for the rest of the shows from March 12th to the 21st, will go on sale at 2 p.m. January 15th.

All tickets will be sold at RODEOHOUSTON.com .

