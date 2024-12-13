Round 8 Victory: Ryder Wright Claims Saddle Bronc Riding Win
Round 8 Saddle Bronc Riding goes to another Wright as Ryder Wright goes for 88 points on Korkow Rodeo's Kadoka Coolaid. This will make Ryder's second trip to the South Point Hotel & Casino this year after his round 4 win.
In the winners circle interview Ryder says his approach was to, "keep lifting with rein and stack out with your feet." He was all smiles as he finished his interview with "I just like riding bucking horses".
Dawson Hay went for 87 points on Calgary Stampede's Weekend Depardue and Wyatt Casper remains in the battle after scoring half point behind Hay for 86.5 points.
Casper is behind Ryder in the world standings. However, Casper leads the top of the average with 687 points on 8 horses. 8 cowboys have covered all 8 bucking horses so far and Ryder Wright is not among them. Ryder is 9th in the average with 611 points on 7 horses.
The next few rounds will be an interesting battle in the Saddle Bronc Riding and for now too much can change before the 2024 Gold Buckles get the World Champions names engraved in them.
Round 8 Results
1. Ryder Wright 88 Korkow Rodeo's Kadoka Coolaid
2. Dawson Hay 87 Calgary Stampede's Weekend Depardue
3. Wyatt Casper 86.5 Frontier Rodeo's Frontier Rodeo Coffee Yellowstone
4. Damian Brennan 86 Three Hills Rodeo's Bobby Shows
5. Brody Cress 84.5 Reride Horse
6. Brody Wells 84 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Priefert's Uptuck
7. Kolby Wanchuk 83.5 Brookman Rodeo's Satisfaction
7. Ben Anderson 83.5 J Bar J's Shady Jacket
9. Sage Newman 83 Big Bucks Rodeo, LLC's Freckles
10. Kade Bruno 82.5 J Bar J's Bad Habits
11.Lefty Holman 82 Dakota Rodeo's Bad Habits
11. Logan Hay 82 Rosser Rodeo's Yeti Rambler
13. Zachary Dallas 81.5 Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Ricky Bobby
14. Zeke Thurston 81.5 Legacy Pro Rodeo LLC's Trails West Hell Boy
15. Statler Wright 0 United Pro Rodeo's Ropin Dreams
Average Results after Round 8
1. Wyatt Casper 687.0/8
2. Dawson Hay 681.0/8
3. Damian Brnnan 679.0/8
4. Zeke Thurston 675.5/8
5. Kolby Wanchuk 661.5/8
6. Zachary Dallas 660.5/8