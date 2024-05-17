Royal Crown Canada Sees Fierce Competition in Breakaway and Calf Roping
Royal Crown Canada kicked off their Claresholm, AB event on Tuesday, May 7, with some serious action in the breakaway and calf roping events. With over $21,500 in added money up for grabs in the breakaway and $20,000 added money in the calf roping, the top young horses and their riders came to play hard and win big.
In the 4 & Under Breakaway, Tyce McLeod and the 2020 gelding BSR Hanging Leaf (by Blu Ice Boon out of BSR Black Hickory) dominated. Owned by Logan Delinte and bred by Rory Patten, they scored an average of 303.61 points, raking in $2,640 for the owner, $336 for the stallion and $144 for the breeder. They snagged first in both the first and second rounds and third in the short go, adding another $2,000 to their total.
In the 6 & Under Breakaway, Macie Rae Warken and the 2018 gelding FQH Chili Cat (by Secrets Smart Cat out of HR B Acre Smoke), owned by V Warken Ranching Ltd and bred by Freilick Quarter Horses, were unstoppable. They crushed it with an average score of 311.14 points, earning $4,480 for the owner, $672 for the stallion and $268 for the breeder. They swept first in all rounds, pocketing an extra $3,000.
In the All-Ages Breakaway, Ashley Watt and the 2012 gelding BSR Triple Play (by Lil Badger Starlight out of BSR Last Triple), owned by Keifer and Ashley Watt and bred by Rory Patten, finished with an average time of 24.82 seconds on three head. They earned $1,950 for the owner, $280 for the stallion, and $120 for the breeder, with second and fourth-place finishes in the first two rounds and third in the short round.
In the 4 & Under Calf Roping, Tyler Popescul and the 2020 stallion Reys Royal Merada (by Reys From Heaven out of Minnie Merada), owned by Clay Elliot and bred by Jerry D Sawley, claimed victory with an average score of 323.78 points. They took home $2,880 for the owner, $252 for the stallion, and $108 for the breeder, winning second in the first and second rounds and first in the short round.
In the 6 & Under Calf Roping, Beau Cooper and the 2018 stallion Eyem The General (by Eyem Still Smokin out of Generally Kiddin), owned by Jim and Patti Cooper and bred by Ken and Lane Betts, dominated with an average score of 360.75 points. They racked up $4,800 for the owner, $420 for the stallion, and $180 for the breeder, sweeping first in all rounds and adding an extra $2,000.
In the All Ages Calf Roping, Beau Cooper and the 2018 stallion Dually Wood I (by Dually Cat out of Zack B Nimble), owned and ridden by Cooper and bred by Malcolm D Suitor, came out on top with an average time of 31.16 seconds on three head. They earned $2,280 for the owner, $252 for the stallion, and $108 for the breeder, winning first in all rounds with times of 10.10, 10.01, and 10.25 seconds respectively.
For full results, head over to royalcrowncanada.com.