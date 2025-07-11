Dakota Rodeos Prove Profitable For All-Around Standouts Myles Kenzy And Tanner Green
North and South Dakota make an exceptional run for rodeo athletes to hit during their Fourth of July run. These cowboy Christmas rodeos take place in Mandan and Killdeer, North Dakota, as well as Belle Fourche and Mobridge, South Dakota.
Each event runs from July 2–4 (Belle Fourche runs through the 5th), allowing contestants to compete at a variety of rodeos within a reasonable distance. Let’s see who stood out the most among these four rodeos.
Among the many talented athletes competing during this rodeo stretch, two names continually rose to the top – Myles Kenzy and Tanner Green.
Kenzy placed in all four rodeos, earning over $5,000, competing in tie-down roping and team roping. He particularly excelled at the Sitting Bull Stampede in Mobridge, where his 8.8-second tie-down roping run secured both the event win and the all-around title.
Green made his impression in Mandan, winning the all-around title, the team roping, and placing in the tie-down roping.
Clocking a 4.1-second run in the team roping, Wyatt Bray and Green each earned $5,534. Later that night, he tied his calf in 8.6 seconds to split sixth place with Marcos Costa, adding $2,838 to their checks.
Both Kenzy and Green proved themselves as true all-around threats, dominating these rodeos and cashing in during Cowboy Christmas.
Green currently sits 6th in the world standings for the all-around race with a total of $56,204 won, and 33rd in the tie-down roping.
Kenzy claimed the 19th spot in the all-around winning over $24,000.
