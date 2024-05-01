Ruby Buckle Championships Offer Incentive Sized Payouts
The Ruby Buckle, one of the most well-known incentives in barrel racing, offered its qualified horses one of their regional races in Guthrie, Okla., from April 20-28 at the Lazy E Arena.
While attending, competitors can enter horses in the futurity, derby, open and youth classes. Most of the futurity and derby horses will opt to "carry" their times over to the Open. This just means they can make one run and have it count for more than one class.
The winner of the 1-D Open division was a horse and rider combination that took advantage of the "carry" option. Lipstick N Silletos is a 2020 bay mare by RR Mistakelly out of Seis Caress, who is by Tres Seis. This talented horse took the championship in the futurity division, and then, because rider Michelle Alley and owner Heather Moeller made the decision to carry the time, she also took the championship in the Open. This paid $12,000 to the owner, $1,500 to the breeder and $1,500 to the stallion.
A familiar name in the winner circle, Hallie Hansen, riding a McColee Land and Livestock-owned 2018 buckskin mare named Executive Cowgirl, won the 2-D championship and a $12,000 paycheck. Both the breeder and stallion will also receive checks for $1,500 each.
Skylar Eisinger owns and rides her 2017 sorrel gelding by Shawne Bug Leo named Fightright My Leobug. The duo matched up for the 3-D championship and a familiar amount of $12,000.
The 4-D championship was captured by Jenna Duhom riding for Bridget "Cary" Walpole of San Tan Valley, Ariz. TJR Twisted Guy is a 2019 sorrel stallion by Frenchmans Guy, and out of Fancy Streak Ta Fame, who is by Streaking Ta Fame. Their combined time of 36.638 was good enough for the win.
In the Youth incentive race, the incredibly talented Dusky Lynn Hall rode her 2013 palomino gelding Troublenvrlooksogood to the win. With a total time of 34.066, the fantastic duo won $1,800.
Full results for the Ruby Buckle barrel race can be found on their website.
