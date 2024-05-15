Rodeo Daily

Honoring Tradition: 2024 Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping Recap

In the growing and exhilarating world of team roping, Gold Buckle Futurities are preserving the rich legacy of excellence. Delve into the highlights of the recently concluded 2024 spring event.

Madison Richmann

Hillary Maybery for SI Rodeo Daily

Renowned for its dedication to elevating the sport while safeguarding esteemed equine bloodlines, the Gold Buckle Futurity has become a beacon of tradition and excellence within the roping community. In the plains of Ardmore, Okla. the spring 2024 edition of the event took place this past weekend, May 11 and 12. Once again, the best equine athletes were showcased among the best trainers and ropers in the world.

Celebrating Roping Excellence

Gold Buckle Futurity Events have always been a testament to the dedication and skill of the contestants. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these competitors continue to showcase their skills not only with a rope, but horsemanship abilities as well. This year proved to be no different, as new and old names were sketched onto leaderboards and in the history books. With practiced precision and agility, each team brought their A game to the arena to showcase themselves and their equine athletes to the best of their ability.

Preserving Equine Legacy

Central to the ethos of the Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping is the preservation of exceptional equine bloodlines that have and will continue to shape the sport. Through different breeding programs across the country, steadfast commitment to quality is proven strong. A noble lineage of exceptional four legged athletes are ensuring future generations with inheritance of strength, speed, and looks. In the world of rodeo, these athletes are the heart of the competition. These animals have proved to be more than just athletes but champions in their own right showing the invaluable role they play and the heart they carry.

Uniquely, in futurity events, the horses are all young and new to the big stages. The Futurity events feature horses all under the age of four and in the Maturity events, horses are all under the age of six. This is where firm foundations and patience are proven to be especially important. This year we watched as remarkable equine athletes made their names known. With incredible bloodlines and phenomenal training, these horses have a bright future in the team roping world.

Unveiling the Champions - 2024 Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping Results

Maturity Heading - 6 and under average


Tate Kirchenschlager, is no stranger to the winning circle. Over the years he has brought up and showcased exceptional talent in his horses. His horse DCC Fools Gold took the Maturity Heading title. With two go round wins and the average title, he racked up around $20,000, nearly doubling DCC Fools Gold's lifetime earrnings. The 2019 Palomino Gelding has been in Kirkenschlagers program for a little over a year where he continues to shine. He is by Metallic Echo and out of DCC Smooth Sugar. Back in August, Tate and DCC Fools Gold also won the Royal Crown Rock Springs Event.

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

DCC Fools Gold

Tate Kirchenschlager

$18,500

2

A Painted Sunshine

Tate Kirchenschlager

$6,500

3

Big Red Cat

Shane Phillip

$5,000

4

Notorious H I P

Jimmy Tanner

$4,000

5

Stevens Smokin Glo

Cade Rice

$2,500

6

Sheza Irish Treasure

Jaguar Terrill

$1,500

Maturity Heeling - 6 and under


SS Platinum Cat, aka Popcorn, gets some special treatment, by a 7 year old little girl. This heel horse is uniquely special as for most of the year he is a kids horse, but when it comes time, he can shine against the best of the best. The 2019 Palomino Gelding is by Platinum Vintage and out of Cat Can Boom. Kollin Vonahn also had others placing in the event, but SS Platinum Cat came out on top adding $20,000 to his lifetime earnings at only 5 years old.

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

SS Platinum Cat

Kollin Vonahn

$20,000

2

WDP Rey Jey

Kollin Vonahn

$8,000

3

Rockk Star

Hunter Koch

$6,500

4

Canterbury's Cherrey

Hunter Koch

$5,000

5

Rack City

Kollin Vonahn

$3,000

6

Mayhemm

Dakota Kirchenschlager

$1,900

Futurity Heading - 4 and under

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

Chex Out My Finey

Andy Holocomb

$17,000

2

DF Cols Holly Time

Billie Jack Saebens

$5,500

3

Relentless PYC

Miles Baker

$3,300

4

Revolutionary Outlow

Tate Kirchenschlager

$2,000

Futurity Heeling - 4 and under

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

Rockk Star

Hunter Koch

$16,500

2

Gunna Wanna

Hunter Koch

$5,500

3

Oops Im Fine

Andy Holocomb

$4,500

4

Dressin Trashy

Cade Rice

$3,500

5

Purposely Tagged

Joseph Harrison

$2,400

Limited Heading

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

Hello Lashes

Treston Brazile

$5,000

2

Celtic Ruff

Mike Kunzler

$3,500

3

Twister Enola Fame

CR Bradley

$2,500

4

One Smart Pistola

Cason Richey

$1,750

5

Midnight Patron

Clay Lewis

$1,000

Limited Heeling

Placing

Horse

Rider

Payout

1

Helluva Time

Clay Logan

$5,000

2

SJR Diamond Hoochie

Clay Logan

$4,000

3

First Class Vintage

Logan Anseth

$3,000

4

Seven Biggie

Clay Logan

$1,500

Published
Madison Richmann

MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.