Honoring Tradition: 2024 Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping Recap
Renowned for its dedication to elevating the sport while safeguarding esteemed equine bloodlines, the Gold Buckle Futurity has become a beacon of tradition and excellence within the roping community. In the plains of Ardmore, Okla. the spring 2024 edition of the event took place this past weekend, May 11 and 12. Once again, the best equine athletes were showcased among the best trainers and ropers in the world.
Celebrating Roping Excellence
Gold Buckle Futurity Events have always been a testament to the dedication and skill of the contestants. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these competitors continue to showcase their skills not only with a rope, but horsemanship abilities as well. This year proved to be no different, as new and old names were sketched onto leaderboards and in the history books. With practiced precision and agility, each team brought their A game to the arena to showcase themselves and their equine athletes to the best of their ability.
Preserving Equine Legacy
Central to the ethos of the Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping is the preservation of exceptional equine bloodlines that have and will continue to shape the sport. Through different breeding programs across the country, steadfast commitment to quality is proven strong. A noble lineage of exceptional four legged athletes are ensuring future generations with inheritance of strength, speed, and looks. In the world of rodeo, these athletes are the heart of the competition. These animals have proved to be more than just athletes but champions in their own right showing the invaluable role they play and the heart they carry.
Uniquely, in futurity events, the horses are all young and new to the big stages. The Futurity events feature horses all under the age of four and in the Maturity events, horses are all under the age of six. This is where firm foundations and patience are proven to be especially important. This year we watched as remarkable equine athletes made their names known. With incredible bloodlines and phenomenal training, these horses have a bright future in the team roping world.
Unveiling the Champions - 2024 Gold Buckle Futurity Team Roping Results
Maturity Heading - 6 and under average
Tate Kirchenschlager, is no stranger to the winning circle. Over the years he has brought up and showcased exceptional talent in his horses. His horse DCC Fools Gold took the Maturity Heading title. With two go round wins and the average title, he racked up around $20,000, nearly doubling DCC Fools Gold's lifetime earrnings. The 2019 Palomino Gelding has been in Kirkenschlagers program for a little over a year where he continues to shine. He is by Metallic Echo and out of DCC Smooth Sugar. Back in August, Tate and DCC Fools Gold also won the Royal Crown Rock Springs Event.
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
DCC Fools Gold
Tate Kirchenschlager
$18,500
2
A Painted Sunshine
Tate Kirchenschlager
$6,500
3
Big Red Cat
Shane Phillip
$5,000
4
Notorious H I P
Jimmy Tanner
$4,000
5
Stevens Smokin Glo
Cade Rice
$2,500
6
Sheza Irish Treasure
Jaguar Terrill
$1,500
Maturity Heeling - 6 and under
SS Platinum Cat, aka Popcorn, gets some special treatment, by a 7 year old little girl. This heel horse is uniquely special as for most of the year he is a kids horse, but when it comes time, he can shine against the best of the best. The 2019 Palomino Gelding is by Platinum Vintage and out of Cat Can Boom. Kollin Vonahn also had others placing in the event, but SS Platinum Cat came out on top adding $20,000 to his lifetime earnings at only 5 years old.
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
SS Platinum Cat
Kollin Vonahn
$20,000
2
WDP Rey Jey
Kollin Vonahn
$8,000
3
Rockk Star
Hunter Koch
$6,500
4
Canterbury's Cherrey
Hunter Koch
$5,000
5
Rack City
Kollin Vonahn
$3,000
6
Mayhemm
Dakota Kirchenschlager
$1,900
Futurity Heading - 4 and under
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
Chex Out My Finey
Andy Holocomb
$17,000
2
DF Cols Holly Time
Billie Jack Saebens
$5,500
3
Relentless PYC
Miles Baker
$3,300
4
Revolutionary Outlow
Tate Kirchenschlager
$2,000
Futurity Heeling - 4 and under
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
Rockk Star
Hunter Koch
$16,500
2
Gunna Wanna
Hunter Koch
$5,500
3
Oops Im Fine
Andy Holocomb
$4,500
4
Dressin Trashy
Cade Rice
$3,500
5
Purposely Tagged
Joseph Harrison
$2,400
Limited Heading
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
Hello Lashes
Treston Brazile
$5,000
2
Celtic Ruff
Mike Kunzler
$3,500
3
Twister Enola Fame
CR Bradley
$2,500
4
One Smart Pistola
Cason Richey
$1,750
5
Midnight Patron
Clay Lewis
$1,000
Limited Heeling
Placing
Horse
Rider
Payout
1
Helluva Time
Clay Logan
$5,000
2
SJR Diamond Hoochie
Clay Logan
$4,000
3
First Class Vintage
Logan Anseth
$3,000
4
Seven Biggie
Clay Logan
$1,500