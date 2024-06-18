Ruidoso Downs Horses Evacuated Due to Nearly 14,000+ Acre Wildfire
A wildfire that started Monday in New Mexico has put people and animals in danger near Ruidoso Downs. The state's racing commission was informed on Tuesday morning that there was a mandatory evacuation order issued for Ruidoso Downs.
Several veterinarians and horse owners confirmed the order.
The track is located in the Village of Ruidoso which began an emergency mandatory evacuation order on Monday evening. More than 13,921 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning with 0% containment.
The New Mexico Forestry Division has reported more than 500 structures have been lost with many more threatened.
Ruidoso Downs in the the middle of a meet for Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds. At any given time there can be more than 1,500 horses being housed at the track.
It has been reported that there is limited road access in and out of the track and that the phone lines are believed to be down. The air quality is diminishing rapidly in the area as well.
Horses are being accepted at the Downs at Albuquerque.
"The state fair grounds in Albuquerque is preparing to receive horses. That’s special thanks to the Downs at Albuquerque management and the state fair commission,” siad Izzy Trejo, the executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission.
The meet at Ruidoso Downs is highlighted by the All American Futurity, so plans are in the works to preserve and continue the meet when it is completely safe to do so, or even at another facility. No such plan has been announced yet, obviously, with the fire still burning out of control.
Unfortunately for all involved, the winds were forecast to be high again on Tuesday, although some hope is in the forecast for rain possibly Thursday through Sunday.
Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor of New Mexico issued a statement, "I strongly urge residents of Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and follow heed official instructions to help minimize risk."
"My administration is in close contact with state, tribal and federal officials about the status of these fast-moving fires, and we are quickly deploying as many resources as possible to protect people and property," said Grisham.