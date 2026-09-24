Governor’s Cup Set to Burst 2026 Saddle Bronc Riding NFR Bubble
The final weekend of the professional rodeo season has arrived, and the saddle bronc riding race will come down to the wire. Cowboys both inside and out of the top 15 in the World Standings qualified for the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In each event, 12 competitors earned their spots at the exclusive rodeo. The top four from the Wild Card in Puyallup, Wash., secured their seat, as well as eight others who earned their spots through Playoffs Series points they have been accumulating this season.
While qualifiers for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will be determined in the next week, this race is the culmination of 365 days of fighting for every win. Rodeo athletes have been vying for these positions for nearly a year, and for some, dreams are about to come true.
The Governor's Cup Invitees
- Zeke Thurston
- Stetson Wright
- Kade Bruno
- Brody Cress
- Zac Dallas
- Wyatt Casper
- Brody Wells
- Damian Brennan
- Waitley Sharon
- Statler Wright
- Ryder Wright
- Rusty Wright
From the top 10 in the World Standings, Rusty Wright, Ryder Wright, Stetson Wright, Zeke Thurston, Brody Wells, Kade Bruno, Wyatt Casper, and Waitley Sharon all secured a spot at Sioux Falls. Sharon is No. 10 in the World, with a $45,000 cushion over the No. 15 hole. These cowboys are all likely safe and headed to Vegas.
Further down in the World Standings, it gets interesting. Q Taylor, Kolby Wanchuk, Gus Gaillard, and Ben Andersen will not be competing in Sioux Falls, but are all currently in the top 15 in the World.
Damian Brennan sits No. 15, and he earned a qualification to the Cup, along with Zac Dallas, Brody Cress, and Statler Wright (No. 16 -18).
Wright is $20,000 outside of the top 15, putting him, Cress, and Dallas all within striking distance of an NFR qualification.
It truly could be any man's game, depending on how the chips fall in South Dakota.
Saddle Bronc Riding World Standings - September 23, 2026
1. Rusty Wright / $265,485.80
2. Ryder Wright / $251,828.00
3. Stetson Wright / $250,030.33
4. Zeke Thurston / $225,889.39
5. Sage Newman / $225,130.41
6. Brody Wells / $215,505.28
7. Kade Bruno / $199,515.35
8. Wyatt Casper / $195,844.49
9. Chase Brooks / $195,062.61
10. Waitley Sharon / $179,035.54
11. Q Taylor / $173,919.02
12. Kolby Wanchuk / $153,014.08
13. Gus Gaillard / $151,476.91
14. Ben Andersen / $148,258.67
15. Damian Brennan / $145,962.41
16. Zachary Dallas / $137,177.66
17. Brody Cress / $126,557.37
18. Statler Wright / $124,050.29
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.