3 Must-Watch Rough Stock Draws for Governor's Cup Opening Night

This is it. The final countdown. The last rides. The final few days of the 2026 rodeo season are here. Some of the sport’s biggest names are going to have the opportunity to make their final move before the National Finals Rodeo roster is set.

The CINCH Playoffs Governor’s Cup will start Friday evening with the first set of contestants trying to solidify their trip to the Thomas & Mack Center in December.

For now the action is centered around the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There, 12 contestants in each event are vying for a chance at a $1.5 million purse.

In the rough stock events, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association released the opening-night draw, and these matchups matter.

Rodeo On SI picked out three matchups worth watching when the cowboys nod their heads on Friday evening. In all honesty, every single ride matters, and with riders and equine/bovine talent matched up like this, you will be holding your breath a lot.

Bareback Riding: Clayton Biglow and Hell’s Fire

Clayton Biglow | Fernando Sam-Sin Photography

This weekend will mean a lot to Clayton Biglow as he sits right on the edge of the NFR picture with just days to go. Rocker Steiner announced that he was done for the season and would not be making a bid for the NFR to allow himself more time to heal.

That took some pressure off Biglow, but he needs to take advantage of the opportunity to put more distance between himself and those trying to catch him.

His draw on opening night should give him a great chance to do that.

Biglow will match up against Burch Rodeo’s Hell’s Fire, a horse that has already helped a cowboy reach the top in 2026.

Donny Proffit rode Hell’s Fire for 87.5 points at the Days of ‘76 Rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota, to take top honors worth a paycheck of $6,310.

The horse is worthy of big scores and has the history to prove it. Caleb Bennett rode him for 87 points. Gauge McBride rode the horse at an Xtreme event in North Dakota in 2026 for 86.

The Governor’s Cup field is loaded with talent in the bareback riding, with every nod and dollar making a difference. Biglow has a big chance tonight.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Zac Dallas and Onion Ring

Zac Dallas | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Zac Dallas needs money. Period.

He’s on the outside looking in at the NFR cutline. With $137,178 earned so far, Dallas is just behind Damian Brennan, who is holding down the coveted No. 15 spot in the world standings. That’s a difference of $8,784. A difference that Onion Ring could help Dallas overcome.

Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring has a history of helping cowboys win a lot of money. The horse was named the 2021 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year after he had made several trips to the NFR as a bareback horse.

There's also proof that Onion Ring has no trouble performing on the biggest rodeo stages. At the 2020 NFR Onion Ring took Wyatt Casper right to the winner’s circle in Round 5 with a 90.5 point ride.

Bull Riding: Stetson Wright and Body Rock

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Not every single matchup needs to be attached to the NFR Bubble, and this one sure isn’t.

Stetson Wright is going to climb down on Body Rock Friday night. As he does, he will be holding onto the No. 3 position in the world standings with $268,676 in earnings so far.

During the 2025 PBR Teams season opener in Oklahoma City, Miguel de Jesus covered Body Rock for 87 points. Owned by Stockyards ProRodeo, the bull has also proven he can buck cowboys off.

Wright knows how to take advantage of a good draw and ride the unrideable. This should be a high-mark ride, pushing Wright further toward the top of the standings.

With nearly $59,000 available per contestant over the course of the Governor’s Cup, Sioux Falls provides a final chance to really shoot up the standings.