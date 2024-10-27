San Angelo Roping Fiesta Legends Match Brent Lewis Against Rickey Canton
San Angelo, Texas hosts the CINCH Roping Fiesta and it is truly the place to be for tie-down roping fans. The best of the best meet here and there are two full days of roping for fans and competitors alike.
One of the highlights of the weekend is the Legends match. This year the two facing head-to-head showcased two remarkable tie down ropers. The world record holder, Rickey Canton who tied a calf in 6.3 seconds in Strathmore, Alberta Canada would face 11-time NFR qualifier, Brent Lewis.
These two ropers have set records, won rodeos, and changed the sport for the better. Legends seems very appropriate for these two.
Lewis retired from full-time rodeo back in 2005 after having a full career. He had a family at home and was ready for a slower pace. He has continued to rope and compete throughout the years, just not at the level he once did. Trust me, at 54 years old, he is just as competitive now and can still tie fast calves.
Rickey Canton was one of the fastest tie-down ropers of his time. Well, that's obvious isn't it? He still holds the world record and that is saying something when you have made it through the likes of Cody Ohl, Fred Whitfield, Shad Mayfield, Riley Webb and others. Canton is now 59 years old, and still tying them down like a youngester.
After the first three calves, Canton held a 7.8 second lead. Lewis had some trouble on his very first calf where he clocked an 18.5 second time.
In the second half of the roping, the two brought their best game, but Canton couldn't be overcome. The world record holder walked away the champion after tying six calves down in a total of 73.3 seconds while Lewis had some bad luck and finished with 100.9 seconds total.
For his efforts, Canton earned the bragging rights, a new pair of Hyer boots and a nice check to go along. Congratulations!