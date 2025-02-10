Schafer "Hotrods" to Another Slot Race Win at 2025 Kinder Cup Championship
While the 2025 futurity season only kicked off a little over two months ago, some horses have already become clear front-runners in the pack. Quite literally the day before HP Hotrod racked another big win in Tunica, Rodeo On SI caught up with one of his owners, Jason Martin. "Boomer" has a great story and just continues to win with trainer and jockey, Ashley Schafer.
The Kinder Cup Barrel Racing Championship in Tunica, Miss., boasted a $25,000 added 5 and Under 2D Futurity and $10,000 added 8 and Under 2D Derby. With major sidepots from Tomorrow's Legends, Legends of the South, Triple Crown 100, Diamond Classic, and Breeders Challenge, the event had a great draw for contestants. Full results can be found here.
5 And Under Futurity Slot Race
The event kicked off with a slot race for just the futurity horses. The times from the slot race rolled to the first round of the futurity and we saw some incredible runs on Wednesday night.
Ashley Schafer and Boomer continued their hot streak, which has now included two slot race wins and one reserve championship. The duo made an outstanding run to add another $22,000 to the stallion's lifetime earnings. HP Hotrod (Dash Ta Fame x Rods Last Ladybug x Sharp Rodney) has now won roughly $130,000.
1. Ashley Schafer / HP Hotrod / 14.660 / $22,000
2. Hallie Hanssen / The Kandyman Kid / 14.773 / $15,000
3. Janna Brown / LM Coco Gabrielle 36 / 14.907 / $10,000
4. Molly Otto / Dashin On Fire / 14.967 / $9,000
5. Molli Montgomery / Tres The Fire / 15.052 / $6,000
6. Taylor Manning / Designed By The King / 15.056 / $5,000
7. Mitzi Duke / FamousUnderPressure / 15.123 / $4,000
8. Brandon Cullins / In The Flybye Lane / 15.152 / $3,000
9. Leslie Willis / Jess Genesis One / 15.172 / $2,500
5 And Under 2D Futurity
Round 1
Schafer and HP Hotrod also took the win in the first round of the futurity, adding another $5,512 to their earnings. They earned another $3,045 for the first round win of the Open 1D and $3,213 for the High Rollers 1D.
Round 2
The second round win went to Maddy Lee and SR Sixums Epic Luck with a 14.757.
Average
Hallie Hanssen and The Kandyman Kid (The Kandyman x ShezaStreakNSunFrost x A Streak Of Fling) had an exceptional weekend, placing second in the slot race, second in both rounds, and winning the 1D Futurity Championship and $10,192.
8 And Under 2D Derby
Round 1
April Black and Dash Ta Fiesta Dunit (HP Dash Ta Fiesta x Dunit Rawhides Joy x Dunit Rawhide) ran a smoking fast 14.680 for the $3,035 win.
Round 2
The return of Taycie Matthews and 2023 WPRA Horse of the Year, Fame Fire Rocks (Firewaterontherocks x W R Aces Fame x Dash Ta Fame) has been so fun to watch. The duo made an outstanding run to win the second round with a 14.618 and currently lead the Round 2 Open 1D and High Roller 1D.
Average
The $5,070 win went to Taylor Carver and Miss Rare Perks (Rare N Famous x Swingin Perks x Dash For Perks)