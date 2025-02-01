A New Season and New Stars Are Born: 2025 Barrel Futurity Horses To Watch
Covering some of the early barrel racing futurities in the 2025 season, it is easy to notice a few recurring names in the results. From up and coming stallions to offspring of a variety of proven bloodlines, here are a few to keep your eye on this year. Listed in no particular order and certainly missing a few that will continue to shine, here are a few runs that wowed the crowds.
Rain Bo Dash
By $35 million sire, Dash Ta Fame, and out of the great mare Steele Magnolias, proven perfomer and producer, Rain Bo Dash is owned and ridden by Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi. Steele Magnolias placed in rounds at three National Finals Rodeos, with Tonozzi and Jana Bean.
Rain Bo Dash undoubtedly was a bright spot in Tonozzi's year, after injuries plagued her professional rodeo string and she finished just outside the top 15 in the World Standings to qualify for the 2024 NFR. By the end of 2024, with roughly a month of competition under his belt, the four-year-old had already earned over $100,000.
The duo broke out placing in the Barrel Futurities of America Juvenile race in his competition debut and then won $80,000 as the Oklahoma City Futurity Slot Race Champions. They continued their winning ways in January, picking up checks at the Texas Classic and other races. I do not doubt we will continue to see their names at the top of the results throughout this year.
HP Hotrod
Another reminder of the power in bloodlines, HP Hotrod is owned by Highpoint Performance Horses. The son of Dash Ta Fame out of Rods Last Ladybug is a full sibling to several other elite level barrel horses. "Boomer" has been a fan favorite on the Between The Reins training platform with Ashley Schafer, who trained and jockeys the stallion.
Boomer is pushing $100,000 in earnings after his first month of competition. The duo have racked championships and reserve championships at the OKC Rookie Futurity, Lone Star Futurity Slot Race, Lone Star Futurity, and OKC Futurity Slot Race. No doubt this duo will be another one to contend with in the 2025 season.
Red As Hale
William Ball and Red As Hale came out striking in the $uper$takes at the BFA, winning the $100,000 slot race for only three-year-olds. The Kentucky cowboy and Streaking Ta Fame filly stayed solid through the event, finishing Reserve Champion in the Juvenile. The duo have also clocked numerous 19-second pole bending runs and placed in the top ten in an open slot race, with the best horses in the business.
Dashin On Fire
Dashin On Fire "Mesa" is by Firewater Ta Fame and out of Dash To Honor by Bully Bullion. Jockeyed and trained by Molly Otto and owned by Katie Lindahl, Mesa is a product of the same very successful partnership that created Teasin Dat Guy, now owned by 4M Equine and jockeyed in the 2024 WPRA season by Emily Beisel.
Mesa and Otto have placed at multiple futurities so far, winning over $25,000 between the Texas Classic and Lone Star Futurity just a few weeks ago. The duo walked away as the Lone Star Futurity Champions.
Designed By The King
The daughter of Slick By Design and out of Ms Gunbattle by Lions Share Of Fame has been solid for Canadian cowgirl, Taylor Manning. They recently earned the Texas Classic Futurity Championship, sweeping both rounds and the average, banking roughly $14,000 on the weekend.