Secretariat Lives On Through the Hooves of Every Horse in the Kentucky Derby
The 151st Kentucky Derby is set to race today in Louisville, Kentucky at the famous Churchill Downs.
There are 19 horses running and every horse is a descendent from one of the most famous race horses, Secretariat. Secretariat won the triple crown as well as set speed records in all three of those races.
The triple crown is the Belmont Stakes, in New York; the Preakness Stakes, in Maryland; and the Kentucky Derby. Only 13 race horses in history have ever won the triple crown. The Kentucky Derby is the first race of the triple crown season.
Secretariat still has records that hold to this day. He owns the record at Churchill Downs for 11/4 miles. The American record on dirt was recorded by him at the Belmont Stakes for 11/2 miles on the dirt.
While we certainly can't give betting advice, the oddsmakers seem to like a horse named Journalism. He goes into the race with 3:1 odds to come out the victor. However, history is not on his side as the last six favorites going into the race did not win.
The last four winners of the Derby had odds in the double digits that they would become victorious. The largest odds came in 2022 when Rich Strike won the race with 80:1 odds going into it.
The race today showcases so much talent from both the jockey's and their equine partners. Many will gather all over the country to appreciate the beauty that is horse racing. Jockeys train their whole entire lives for this moment and this race.
Records are meant to be broken. Today might be the day we see his Kentucky Derby time beat and how cool would it be to have it broken by one of his own descendants? It will be a great one to watch!