Semi-Final 3 Delivers Thrills in Denver As 2026 NWSS Finals Take Shape

As the final round of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (NWSS) draws near, these are the athletes from Semi-Final 3 who have officially punched their tickets to the championships.

Rough Stock Results

Finishing second in the 2025 all-around race and already past the million-dollar mark since launching his career in 2023, Wacey Schalla continues to prove why he is one of the best. At just 20 years old, he’s among the most decorated young athletes in rodeo today.

Schalla, aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Organic Outlaw, went for 86.5 points to lead Semi-Final 3.

Jayco Roper and Cole Reiner, both National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, punched their tickets to the finals and will carry that momentum into 2026. Cooper Filipek, fresh off his 2025 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) Bareback Riding Championship, will also advance, now finding himself competing against the very athletes he once looked up to.

Ryder Sanford continued to prove his grit in Semi-Final 3, leading the saddle bronc riding with an 83.5-point ride on Cervi Brothers’ She’s With Randy. The Louisiana native, 2023 Resistol Rookie of the Year and an NFR qualifier, once again rose to the occasion.

Following close behind were Ryder Wright with 83 points, Kole Ashbacher at 81.5, and Eastan West with a 78-point ride.

Stetson “Superman” Wright led the final group of bull riders into the championship round with an 83-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Bar Fly. Right behind him was Grady Young, who turned in the only other qualified ride of the round. Advancing from Semi-Final 3 were Dawson Gleaves with a 79-point score, along with Canyon Bass, who earned his spot with the highest average of the bracket.

Timed Event Results

Tyke Kipp clocked a 3.9-second run in the steer wrestling, the fastest of the round by six-tenths, to earn the first finals spot from Semi-Final 3. He was followed by Seth Peterson, Emmett Edler, and Landon Beardsworth.

In a field stacked with tough teams, full trust in your partner is everything, and the team ropers making their finals debut have mastered exactly that.

1. Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne

2. Luke Brown and Trey Yates

3. Jr. Dees and Landen Glenn

4. Payton Pirrung and Tucker White

In tie-down roping, 8.2 seconds proved to be the time to beat, as Blane Cox and Tate Talkington tied for the top spot. All the qualifiers came in within the eight-second range, with Pecos Tatum stopping the clock at 8.5 seconds and Travis Staley raising his hands at 8.8 seconds.

Barrel Racing Results

The barrel racers advancing to the final round include Summer Kosel with a 15.04-second run, Jordan Driver at 15.05, Julie Plourde with a 15.15, and C.J. Vondette at 15.35 seconds.

