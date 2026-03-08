Ryder Sanford Building Momentum for a Successful 2026 Season

For rodeo athletes, capitalizing during the winter run can set the tone for the entire season. It builds their momentum, allows for a little more time at home, adds substantial earnings early in the year, and puts confidence under their belt before the summer stretch begins.

Louisiana saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford has done exactly that.

Since the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (NWSS), Sanford has been on a steady climb, making the most of every opportunity that comes his way. With each strong performance, he continues to build belief and confidence, proving he is ready to make a statement as the season begins to heat up.

While Sanford sits seventh in the world standings with $36,971 in earnings, nearly $20,000 which comes from his success in Denver, Fort Worth, and San Antonio alone, he is off to the strongest start of his career as he heads into RODEOHOUSTON.

In the 2024 season, Sanford finished 14th in the world standings. Then, in September 2025, during his crucial last push to climb off the bubble and break into the top 15, he broke his leg at a rodeo that was meant to secure his spot.

Sanford Looking Toward a Bright Future

Ryder Sanford | Hailey Rae/For PRCA

Sanford, known for his positive outlook, never let any setback define him.

“I’m tired of finishing on the bubble,” Sanford expressed. “So this is a good start not to be there.”

While Sanford has also had the luck of the draw with standout animal athletes like Fringe Jacket from J Bar J Pro Rodeo, along with Pretty Women from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo and She’s With Randy from The Cervi Brothers, he does not take those opportunities for granted.

“The cool thing about making these short rounds is this is where all the good horses are,” he explained. “ It really makes you rise to the occasion. You’re only as good as your animal a lot of times. It’s nice when you get a good dancing partner.”

While his dancing partners have helped carry him this far through the year, the 2026 season is only just getting started. For Sanford, the summer run is where he finds his stride – and where he plans to keep building momentum.

“In the summertime, you’re on the road a lot,” Sanford shared. “ But I feel like I ride better than. You’re getting on horses nearly every day, and you get into a groove.”

With plenty of time to make a strong push at the earnings the ‘Texas Swing' offers, all eyes will be on Ryder Sanford through the summer and into September as he works to solidify his place inside the top 15 with no fear of finding himself back on the bubble.