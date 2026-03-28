Seth Peterson Emerging as Steer Wrestling Star to Watch

At 28 years old, Seth Peterson is proving what it means to compete at a high level in the steer wrestling. Originally from Minot, North Dakota, he now splits his time between Arizona and Colorado, alongside his wife, Lake a WPRA barrel racer.

The 2026 season is shaping up strong, with Peterson already earning $21,562 and currently sitting 16th in the world standings, which is a testament to his consistency, grit, and dedication to the sport.

Meet the Horsepower

“CS Smooth and Flashy”, otherwise known as Coors, is a 13-year-old gelding bred and raised by Marty McMillan. He’s done a little bit of everything, from running barrels to heading, showing his versatility from the start.

Dean Wang purchased Coors in 2020 and sent him to the University of Wyoming that fall. That’s where things really took off. “All of us at the school started jumping steers on him,” and by the spring of 2021, he was being hauled to college rodeos. "After that season, Coors stayed close, and in 2024, he officially became mine."

On the Road

Seth Peterson | Fernando Sam-Sin

"This year, I’m traveling with Jace Melvin, putting in the miles and chasing every opportunity we can." Jace is also hazing for Seth this season. When asked what the goals are for the 2026 rodeo season Seth replied, " The goal is simple: Limit mental mistakes and be 100% prepared every time I back into the box."

The Rodeo Journey

Peterson began his career young as an all-around cowboy, but steer wrestling is where his heart is. "I steer wrestled for two years in high school before stepping away after my sophomore year. I picked it back up during the spring of my sophomore year of college, just because I had a good horse to ride for a buddy and helped him throw some steers down." A good horse always makes a cowboy's life more enjoyable and Peterson said, "I never quit after that."

It has taken a lot of people to get Peterson to where he is at in his career today, but when it comes to his rodeo inspiration, he says, "I’ve always looked up to the guys who are both rodeo athletes and true cowboys. To me, they embody what rodeo is really about — grit, work ethic, and authenticity."

Switching Circuits

After spending the beginning of his rodeo career as a mountain states circuit cowboy Seth has designated the Turquoise Circuit for the 2026 rodeo season. "I switched circuits this year due to different traveling partners and not making it back to Colorado as much. With changes to Cheyenne’s setup, it likely won’t be on the schedule, and hitting those dates would mean missing out on other circuit rodeos."

Seth loves all the rodeos, but when asked which is his favorite he replied, "Fort Worth — no question."

Looking Ahead

With the summer run fast approaching, the schedule is about to get busy. Long miles, short turnarounds, and high-pressure performances will test both horse and cowboy.

The talented cowboy now sits 16th in the world standings. Seth is positioning himself for a strong push, on the road for what could be his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo if he continues to capitalize on his opportunities.

Peterson and Coors utilzed a good winter run boosting them into the top 20 and setting up the 2026 season to be Peterson's best yet. They will be a team to follow throughout the remainder of the rodeo season.