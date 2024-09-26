Sioux Falls: Who Has the Opportunity To Move Into the Top 15?
It all comes down to this weekend for some cowboys and cowgirls. For the ones that are secure, this is like icing on the cake, but for others they need to have ice water in their veins because how they perform this weekend determines whether they will go on to see the bright lights of Las Vegas in December at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota is host to the CINCH Playoffs Governor's Cup and the payoff will be life changing for some. We have the daysheets and this is who has the chance to move up into those coveted positions.
Each event will have the opportunity to win $144,444. With just 12 contestants competing, this is a huge opportunity.
The first two rounds will payout:
Place
Winnings
1st
$11,000
2nd
$8,250
3rd
$5,500
4th
$2,750
The semi-finals on Saturday, September 28 will pay eight positions but the top four come back in a final round to battle for the substantial payout. Each contestant who places fifth through eighth in the semi-finals will earn $3,611. Then the top four take their chances at:
Place
Winnings
1st
$30,000
2nd
$22,500
3rd
$15,000
4th
$7,500
Bareback Riding
Coming into the weekend ranked number 18 is Waylon Bourgeois from Church Point, Louisiana. With $107,329, he is about $17,000 out of the number 15 spot. As seen above with the payouts available, this is a task completely attainable.
Jacob Lees is ranked number 14 with $125,134 and will need to win some money to feel secure in his position.
Number 13 in the world standings right now is Bradlee Miller with $126,879 on the season. The Huntsville, Texas man will be looking to solidify his spot.
Steer Wrestling
Sulpher, Louisiana's Tristan Martin could be a spoiler to some this weekend. He is ranked number 17 in the standings currently will absolutely come out looking to take one of the top 15 spots. So far this year, Martin has earned $83,337 and is just around $4,500 out of the top 15.
Justin Shaffer might have something to say about that, though. The Hallsville, Texas man is in the dreaded number 16 spot with $87,270 just a mere $500 away from the top 15.
Speaking of the number 15 spot, Scott Guenthner is currently holding that down with $87,705 but, he is not on the list of qualifiers for Sioux Falls. With two men in striking distance, this will no doubt be a stressful watch for the Canadian.
Team Roping
Sitting right on the bubble in the heading at number 15 is Nelson Wyatt from Alabama. For the season, Wyatt has packed away $101,988 and is qualified for Sioux Falls with partner, Jonathan Torres who seems to be secure in his NFR position at number 9. The pair will be roping to hold their positions and certainly need that ice water in their veins.
The brothers team of Wyatt and Paden Bray from Stephenville, Texas have the chance to come out swinging and leave South Dakota with plans to head to Las Vegas. On the heading side is Wyatt who has $92,651 earned which places him at number 20 in the standings. The number 15 position has $101,988.
Brother Paden has $89,787 in the heeling which puts him in the 23rd spot currently. He is $12,310 out of the top 15. Given that each of the first two rounds pay $11,000 this is just a little more than one steer away.
In years past being ranked at number 23 this weekend would have been a sure bet of staying home come December, but not for Cyle Dennison this year. The Iowa, Louisiana man has qualified for Sioux Falls and that gave him the opportunity to make up the $16,000 deficit. He and parnter, Tanner Braden from Oklahoma (ranked number 15) have to lay it all on the line this weekend for a chance to be in the Thomas and Mack Center.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Logan Cook from Alto, Texas comes into the weekend ranked number 17 with $101,580 on the year. He is about $19,000 from being in the top 15. Logan Hay is holding down the 15th position and is not competing at Sioux Falls so he will have to watch from the sidelines to see the outcome.
Ryder Sanford is in the dreaded number 16 position but he has all the opportunity he needs this weekend. Sanford has amassed $118,760 on the year and is just a mere $2,000 from the 15th position. With any kind of luck, he should be able to move into the top 15.
Tie-Down Roping
The 13-time NFR qualifier, Hunter Herrin is making a bid to find his way to his 14th trip to the big show. He is just outside the top 15 currently with his $95,998. Marcos Costa is in 15th with $99,338. As with some of the other events, Costa will not make the trip to Sioux Falls, so the veteran cowboy will have to sweat it out.
Cole Clemons from Lipan, Texas is ranked number 14 and will be seen in Sioux Falls trying to keep that position.
Barrel Racing
There could be a lot of changes here for sure. Likely the biggest story in the barrel race is Tolar, Texas, Jordon Briggs. Unfortunately, Briggs horse suffered an injury and was out for most of the season. In the last few months, Briggs has been on a tear and won $97,692. That puts her in the number 18 spot, which obviously won't punch her ticket to the NFR, but don't count her out. She is entered at Sioux Falls and she is tough.
LaTricia Duke come to the Playoffs in the 14th position. She will be doing her best to hold off the competition and maintain her spot.
Shelley Morgan is no stranger to competition. The four-time NFR qualifier is fighting her way to see Las Vegas again. With $100,939 she is ranked number 15 and will no doubt have to earn some money in Sioux Falls to stay there.
Bull Riding
Jate Frost from Randlett, Utah is a good ways away from the top 15 at number 27 with $86,530 but it is not mathematically impossible for him to move to number 15. He would have to win a lot and ride outstanding, but it can be done.
All of the other bull riders in Sioux Falls are within the top 15 with the exception of Rawley Johnson who is currently ranked at number 30. Again, it is mathematically possible but he would have to win each round and the finals. With a stacked bunch of top 15 bull riders, this would be a monumental task.
Breakaway Roping
Bradi Good coming from Abilene, Texas is ranked at number 17 according to the WPRA standings from Sept. 24. Good has roped her way to $65,993 but is still about $3,500 out of the top 15. A difference that will easily be made up at the CINCH Playoffs.
Rylee George is sitting number 14 and surely sweating those that are trying to move her out. She will be in Sioux Falls roping to hold her position.
TiAda Gray from Portales, New Mexico will be swinging and roping for her way to Las Vegas. The cowgirl is currently sitting in number 19 with $59,655 in winnings. The number 15 lady, Sarah Angelone has $69,546 but did not make the cut to go to Sioux Falls. The $10,000 is just one calf in South Dakota.
Make sure to bookmark Rodeo on SI and stay up-to-date with all of the updates and results with the best rodeo coverage available.