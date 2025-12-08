Six Barrel Racing Rookies Are Showing Out During First Four Rounds of NFR

The National Finals Rodeo barrel racing has no shortage of women stepping into the Thomas & Mack arena for the first time. With six rookies stepping up to the plate, any one of them could take home the title by the end of 10 rounds.

Katelynn Scott Leading the Rookie Pack During First Three Rounds of NFR

Kenneth Springer

Katelyn Scott has surged to the forefront of the pack, coming out strong with a 13.81-second run in Round 1 to earn her first NFR paycheck and place her at No. 4. She continued her lightning-fast pace heading into Round 2 where she slid into No. 3 with 13.71-seconds, beating out some of barrel racing's best competitors like Kassie Mowry and Carlee Otero.

If you thought she was slowing down for Round 3, think again. She may have dropped to No. 4, but her consistency remains unmatched, going three for three and being the only rookie to earn a paycheck every single round. She earned another check in Round 4, marking her as one to beat this year.

Tricia Aldridge shouldn’t be counted out of the running just yet, though. She took home her first round win in Round 4. She missed her third straight paycheck by .1-seconds in Round 3, but has solidified her place at the top thanks to her constant pace. She earned the No. 5 spot in Round 1 and No. 4 in Round 2, marking her as a top competitor on the back of the legendary Adios Pantelones.

Megan McLeod-Sprague had a slow start out of the gate, failing to earn any money in Rounds 1 and 2. But, that didn’t stop her from bringing her A-game to Round 3. She increased her time by five seconds in between the rounds, meaning she figured out the arena in a way that allowed her to keep all three barrels from touching the ground. She nailed the pattern again in Round 4 but is still outside of paycheck territory.

Thomas & Mack Arena Proving To Be Challenging for Some Barrel Racing Rookies

Learning the Thomas & Mack arena can be tough and these rookies are making it look easy as they continue to set the pace against their veteran competitors. Julie Plourde didn’t know she’d be coming to the NFR this year, but after No. 8 Anita Ellis suffered a terrible head injury shortly before opening day, Plourde got the call and stepped up to the challenge.

Despite not earning any money, she remains consistent in her time, which is all you can ask from a rookie who didn’t know she’d be in Las Vegas until the last second. While the rodeo community mourns what could have been Ellis’s first trip to the NFR, Plourde is doing a great job of bringing the action.

NFR rookie Hayle Gibson-Stillwell earned her first cash prize after a solid run in Round 3, she struggled out of the gate in the first two rounds but found her footing just in time for Saturday night as she raced into No. 7. She had a stunning Round 4, launching herself into the No. 2 spot after a 13.55-secpnd run.

Tayla Moeykens is giving it her all for her first time in the Thomas & Mack arena, but continues to end up at the bottom of the ranks, so only time will tell for her if she has what it takes to earn some cash this year.

With six rounds left to go, these barrel racing rookies are proving they have what it takes to race among the best of the best.

