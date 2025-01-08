Six-Time World Champion Cowboy Coming Out of Retirement For Chance at $1 Million
In 2023, legendary bareback rider Kaycee Field announced that he had ridden his last bareback horse and would be stepping away from an incredible career.
Field amassed nealry $3.5 million in winnings over the course of his bareback riding career while making 13 appearances at the National Finals Rodeo, earning six World Championship titles, and ultimately being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
He also has an incredible history with The American Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge and that must have been enough to lure him back into the riggin. After winning The American three times, Field has announced that he is going to give it one more shot.
This time will be different though, for many reasons.
Field is eligible for the $1 million Contender prize when he crawls down on these horses. That accomplishment won't come easy though. The Genola, Utah man didn't compete at all in 2024 and spent the majority of his time being involved in his three children's lives.
In order to make it to the "Big Show" in Arlington, Texas on April 11 - 12, Field will need to get through the Contender rounds. Starting Thursday, January 9, the West Region Contender Semi-Finals Tournament will be held at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Field will be among the list of competitors trying to advance.
During his time in Las Vegas, Field will need to be in the top 10 scores in the long-go competition to advance to the finals where he will get on a second horse to try to be in the top 5.
Should Field complete these tasks, he will move on to the American Contender Tournament Finals where the five qualifiers from each of the three Contender Semi-Finals will meet. This will occur
April 11 at Globe Life Field. This competition will determine the final five Contenders that will go head-to-head against the 2024 top 5 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association Standings.
So, clearly, Field has a significant challenge ahead. Three head (assuming he advances) of some of the best bucking stock in the world will be loaded for the former World Champion. Three times he will need to prove that he's "still got it".
There is a lot to say for "being in the groove" and it will be interesting to watch one of the very best that ever nodded his head try to make a comeback in a very physical and trying event.
Stay tuned as Rodeo On SI will be following Field along this journey!