Snyder Defies Odds, Brunson and Prindle Win Big At BBR World Finals

It was an action packed weekend at the Better Barrel Races World Finals in Norman, Oklahoma with some of the best athletes in barrel racing going for some huge cash prizes and an even bigger title.

Coined as the ‘World's Richest Divisional Barrel Race’ this was a chance for cowgirls to step into the arena and win big. With ample opportunity to win, these athletes blazed into these arenas all weekend long.

Snyder Sets The Bar

Amberley Snyder came in with a dominating performance on Saturday. While she sits in a wheelchair in her day-to-day life, things change when she gets on the back of her horse, Tink Tink. The duo amazed crowds as they won the 3D Invitational Shootout and a $3,800 check with a run of 15.59-seconds, putting them at the top of the leaderboard.

Snyder’s story is an impressive one as she continues to defy all odds to step into the arena. But she’s not the only one who went home a money winner. By Sunday, the Classic Equine Short Go finals were underway and these cowgirls won big.

During the first division, Joy Brunson made quick work of the arena. She earned herself a sweep, taking home first and second with runs of 15.21 seconds and 15.25 seconds, earning a total of nearly $20,000. Emily Beisel brought in the third spot with her run of 15.28 seconds, taking her out of the top two by a slim margin.

Lanie Reynolds won Division 4 as it took her 16.73 seconds to get around the barrel. The Division 5 title went to Samantha Sedillo thanks to her run of 17.24 seconds.

High Money Earners

Division 2 slowed things down just a little, but the cash was just as nice. Whitney Baker Davison took home the top prize during this go-around thanks to her run of 15.72 seconds, earning her just over $10,000. Amanda Clark came in hot to her hometown arena to take second in this division.

Clark earned nearly $6,000 thanks to her run of 15.73-seconds. All the top three spots were just a hairsbreadth away from the first spot, making this division one of the hardest fought battles to win throughout the whole rodeo.

By Division 3, the checks were smaller, but these cowgirls didn’t slow down by much. Jenniffer Teets won herself just over $8,000 thanks to her run of 16.223 seconds. The margin of error was slim during this round as Cheyenne Voge came in behind her with a run of 16.226.

Randee Prindle swept the Visit OKC Qualifying Race 1 and the SmartPak Qualifying Race 2 on the back of Red Man Jones. The duo earned nearly $15,000 thanks to these runs. Not to mention they added another $2,414 check under their belt during the Circle M Trailers Gold Card race with a win there as well.

Other shootout winners include, Shea-lynn Leach-McConnell (1D Invitational ShootOut), Charleigh Brewer (2D Invitational ShootOut), Marlena Williams (4D Invitational ShootOut), and Jamie Dearle (5D Invitational ShootOut).

The BBR Finals holds many races that give athletes of all abilities the chance to compete, and these athletes, no matter how experienced, came in with something to prove.