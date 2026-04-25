3 Rising Barrel Racers Punch Tickets to The American Rodeo Semifinals

After the first two The American Rodeo Regional Semi-Finals events, three youth barrel racers have secured their position in Globe Life Field.

At the East Regionals, Dusky Lynn Hall and Tabitha Dyal battled through four intense rounds of competition, ultimately finishing in the top five. Hadlee Landers earned her spot through the Central Regionals.

With the West Regionals coming up May 1-2, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the South Point Hotel & Casino, this number could grow even more.

Qualifying for The American Rodeo has been a major goal for competitors from a wide variety of backgrounds for over a decade. Unlike sanctioned professional rodeos, which are only open to women over 18, The American is open to all contestants.

With a $2 million grand prize (only for 2026) on the line for any athlete who earns their qualification as a contender (not an invitee from professional rodeo), it is one of the most exciting events of the year for both rodeo fans and competitors.

Dusky Lynn Hall

When Dusky Lynn Hall was just six years old, she told her parents she wanted to compete in The American Rodeo and win the $1 million grand prize. Her parents, Chad and Dusky, took their little girl seriously and the pursuit of a goal began.

Hall is now the winningest young barrel racer in history, nearing $2 million in lifetime earnings at age 12. In 2025, she put together the best American Rodeo performance of her young career, with Aint Seen Famous Yet. This year, she qualified aboard her multiple-time arena record setter, Chasin A Win.

Thought small in stature, the aptly named Spitfire put on an incredible showing at the East Regionals, where he and Hall won the Finals with the fastest time of the event. The duo squeaked into the Finals through the Redemption Round, but capitalized when it counted most.

Tabitha Dyal

Nine-year-old Tabitha Dyal jockeys some of the best horses in the barrel racing industry, including professional rodeo fan favorite, Promise Me Fame Guys. She and another consistent winner in her string, Slym Shady, partnered up for a great performance in Lexington.

The duo finished third in Round 1, qualifying for the Finals by placing fifth in the aggregate. In the Finals, the pair placed fourth and punched their ticket to The American Rodeo Semi-Finals. Dyal is currently the youngest competitor qualified for the 2026 event.

Hadlee Landers

Landers, a 12-year-old, ran the third-fastest time of a stacked field at the Central Regionals in Round 2, where she placed second with a 15.054. She finished third in the aggregate, which secured her position in the Finals. The youngster remained cool under pressure throughout the event and put together three solid runs.

Placing fourth in a round of National Finals Rodeo competitors and top aged-event horses, Landers earned her qualification to Globe Life Field, where she will compete in The American Rodeo Semi-Finals.

With $2 million on the line in 2026, will one of these youth riders take home an unimaginable seven-figure win?