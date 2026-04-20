World Champions Claim Wins at Red Bluff Round-Up to Kick Off California Run

The Red Bluff Round-Up kicked off the spring run of California rodeos, as athletes headed west in pursuit of 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications.

Bareback Riding

The Red Bluff Round-Up was good to Wyoming rodeo athletes, and 27-year-old Cole Reiner scored 87 points on C5 Rodeo's Pretty Woman to claim the win in bareback riding. Reiner, No. 6 in the World Standings, is pursuing his sixth trip to the NFR in 2026.

1. Cole Reiner, 87 points on C5 Rodeo's Pretty Woman, $8,918

2. (tie) Tucker Carricato and Mason Stuller, 86, $5,946 each

4. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Weston Timberman, 84.5, $2,675 each

6. (tie) Richmond Champion and Jayco Roper, 84, $1,338 each

8. Bradlee Miller, 83.5, $892

Steer Wrestling

Oklahoma cowboy, Chase Crane, claimed a major win and broke into the top 10 in the World Standings, thanks to his victory in Red Bluff. Crane finished second in Round 1, tied for eighth in Round 3, placed seventh in the Semi-Finals, third in the Finals, and topped the Average. His consistent performances were worth a total of $7,200.

Team Roping

Jr. Dees and Landen Glenn put on a great showing in Red Bluff, ultimately winning the Average. The duo placed second in Round 1, topped the Semi-Finals, and tied for second in the Finals. Earning $10,929 each gave these cowboys a massive jump in the World Standings.

Saddle Bronc Riding

When Weston Patterson saw he had drawn Big Stone Rodeo's Mary Lou, he was thrilled to have a rematch with the great mare. In 2025, the two faced off at the Calgary Stampede, where Patterson scored 89 points. In Red Bluff, Patterson matched that score, once again marking 89 points and securing the win.

1. Weston Patterson, 89 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Mary Lou, $8,545

2. Ryder Wright, 87.5, $6,551

3. Logan Hay, 86, $4,842

4. Waitley Sharon, 85.5, $3,133

5. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Stetson Dell Wright, 85, $1,709 each

7. (tie) Damian Brennan and Lefty Holman, 84.5, $997 each

Tie-Down Roping

Veteran tie-down roper Hunter Herrin was hot throughout the weekend, winning Round 1 and the Average. He also pulled checks in the Semi-Finals and Finals, banking a total of $9,111.

Barrel Racing

California cowgirl Kathy Petska claimed another big win after finishing second in Round 1 and winning Round 2, en route to claiming the Average title. The $9,546 payday, on top of her win in Oakdale the week before Red Bluff, will give her a big boost in the World Standings.

Breakaway Roping

Another Wyoming native claiming a victory in California, Peggy Garman topped the field with a 2.8-second run, earning $5,819.

1. Peggy Garman, 2.8 seconds, $5,819

2. Fallon Ruffoni, 3.1, $4,655

3. (tie) Sadie Grant and Erin Johnson, 3.2, $3,346 each

5. Kamie Jo Crouse, 3.3, $2,327

6. (tie) Josie Goodrich and Haley Wright, 3.4, $1,600 each

8. Kenzie Kelton, 3.5, $1,309; 9. Kate Branco, 3.7, $1,164

10. Madison Deardorf, 3.8, $1,018

11. (tie) Avery Ledesma and Grace Beth Sutton, 4.0, $800 each

13. Adriene Steffen, 4.3, $582

14. (tie) Grace Felton and Kimberly Williams, 4.4, $364 each

Bull Riding

When Stetson Wright scored 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Clyde, everyone knew it would be difficult to get past him at the top of the leaderboard. The win was worth a $8,488, as Wright continues to set the rodeo world on fire following major injuries in 2023.

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Clyde, $8,488

2. (tie) Dawson Branton and Kyle Eaton, 87.5, $5,659 each

4. Cullen Telfer, 86.5, $3,112

5. Brad Moreno, 86, $1,981

6. Roscoe Jarboe, 85.5, $1,415

7. Bryce Jensen, 85, $1,132

8. (tie) Qynn Andersen and Scott Wells, 84.5, $424 each