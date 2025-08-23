South Dakota Cattleman Troy Thomas Passes Away in Ranching Accident at Age 62

Troy Thomas of Onida, S.D., passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in a ranching accident. The beloved 62-year-old husband, father, and grandfather was born in Brookings, S.D. and dedicated his life to the Western industry.

One of his greatest passions was showing cattle and Thomas earned countless major titles, including three prestigious American Royal wins. Traveling to these events with his parents, Harry and Kay, and sister, Tracy, created many fond memories.

After attending South Dakota State University, Thomas returned home to the family ranch. The Thomas Ranch and his family were his two greatest loves. He married VeaBea in 1985 and the two just celebrated their 40th anniversary on August 10. They shared two beautiful daughters, Taylor and Cally.

Thomas left an immense mark on the cattle industry, earning honors such as Charolais Herdsman of the Year. Invitations to judge major events in the cattle industry are not given lightly and Thomas earned many of these over the years, from Mexico to Canada and everywhere in between.

He poured his efforts into leaving a positive impact on the Western industry and was highly respected, both in his craft and as an individual. Serving on multiple rodeo, cattle, and agriculture related boards, Thomas truly loved the way of life.

Many in the rodeo community may recall when Thomas' father, Harry, selected Jill Moody to ride a gray mare named Dolly. The duo made multiple trips to the National Finals Rodeo and Dolly has become one of the most sought-after maternal lines in the barrel racing industry. Moody and Dolly's influence led both Taylor and Cally to barrel racing.

Thomas is survived by his wife, VeaBea and daughter Cally (Clint) Kindred and his two grandchildren Tee and Tyler, his parents Harry and Kay, and his sister Tracy (Pat), his aunts Karen Day, Deanna Sutton, Barb Kinder, Darlene (Pink) O’Melia, and Barb Thomas, his brother in law Jake Bonnichsen, his nephews Jacob (Katie) Bonnichsen , Rafe Wientjes, and nieces Holly (Michael) Ralston, Rylae (Dayton) Jensen, Remi Wientjes (Ben), and Racquel (Wyatt) Schuelke.

He is proceeded in death by his daughter Taylor, his grandparents Clarence and Hazel Ludwig, and Alvin and Gebe Thomas, his sister-in-law Val Bonnichsen, his aunt Lila Ludwig, uncles Jerry Thomas, Lyle Sutton, Bob Kinder, Skip O’Melia, Newell Ludwig, Joe Day, Al Whiting, and Martin Ludwig.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Thomas' name. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on August 24 at the Sully Buttes School Gymnasium, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. The funeral will be held at 10 AM on August 25 at the Sully Buttes School Gymnasium.

