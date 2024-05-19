Speed and Skill Shine at Old Fort Days Futurity
The 44th annual Old Fort Days Futurity and Super Derby, held from May 16 to May 21, 2022, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, saw an incredible turnout. Known as the world’s richest barrel futurity and derby, the event featured the finest horses in the country competing for an estimated purse of over $500,000.
In the four-year-old futurity, the dynamic duo of Jolene Montgomery and the gray mare MCM Tres A Legacy, also known as "Tiffany," surged to the top of the leaderboard with a 16.461-second time, winning $31,480.
"Tiffany," owned by Dunn Ranch, is by Tres Seis, a leading barrel horse sire with progeny earnings of over $35 million and out of two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifying mare Mulberry Canyon Moon. Her winning potential is no surprise. Under Montgomery's hands, they are blazing through her futurity year, picking up check after check.
Hot on their heels were Elaina McKinney. and TJR Malibu Eddie, clocking a 16.606-second run and winning $14,166.
This team kicked off their futurity year by winning the Barrel Futurities of America Slot Race Champion title and earning $100,000 in Oklahoma City. Despite being only 22 years old, McKinney is holding her own on the leaderboard among seasoned veterans.
In the five-year-old futurity, Whitney Pickle and Adios Amigoz, also known as "Amigo," claimed the top spot on the leaderboard with a 16.598-second run, earning $26,576.
The bay colt, owned by Cody Bauserman is by Tres Seis and out of Special Moonchild who is a money-earner herself with over $40k in lifetime earnings.
For full results, visit Old Fort Days Futurity and Super Derby's facebook page.