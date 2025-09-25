Statler Wright Welcomes Daughter, Competes in Mandan During The Same Weekend

Statler Wright is known in the rodeo world as a killer saddle bronc rider, but his family legacy is where his heart lies. As of last weekend, the long line of legendary Wright’s continues as Wright and his wife Jaden welcomed a baby girl on September 19th.

The new baby's timing may have been prepared for, but that wasn’t going to stop Wright from finishing out a rodeo weekend at one of the largest in the country, the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota. The day after his baby girl was born, Wright was off to the races and into the arena, tying for second place and bringing over $10,000 home to his family.

For the Wright’s, rodeo has always been about family, and many gathered around him to celebrate his new daughter. In a post on social media, Miles City Bucking Horse Sale captured a sweet moment between Wright in his family,

“Got the sweetest peek before the Roughrider Cup—Statler was FaceTiming baby Kodi Kate and I even got to say hi,” the post continued “In rodeo, the cowboys compete, but it’s still one big family. I’m just the lucky cowgirl/ social media gal on the sidelines, I love getting to capture these real life behind these rodeo cowboys.”

Statler currently sits at No. 10 in the world standings for bareback riding, and in order to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo, he has to fight to the finish to remain in the top 15. Competing in Mandan was a huge decision for Wright, but it obviously paid off. With the $10,000 made there, he now has over $169,000 made this season.

So it was no surprise that he took off after his baby was born, if only to show her the true meaning of dedication and hard work. At 22, this is his first child and even after thousands of rodeos, not one could compare to a moment as special as seeing his daughter for the first time. In a post on social media his wife Jaden wrote,

“Our girl arrived September 19th, 2025 at 9:19pm, weighing 7.4 lbs and 18.5 inches long. We’re completely in love with her,” she said “Welcome to the world, Kodi Kate. You’ve already got your daddy and me wrapped around your finger.”

Wright comes from a long line of legendary cowboys, and only time will tell if his new daughter will continue that line and become the newest edition of Wright’s to enter to the NFR arena in the years to come.

