Statler Wright Wins First World Championship and 2025 NFR Average

At just 22 years old, Statler Wright has added another World Championship to the family. Beginning with Cody Wright and his brothers Jake, Jesse, and Spencer, the Wright family has built a dynasty in professional saddle bronc riding.

In 2014, Cody and three of his brothers qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the same year. Cody is a two-time World Champion, and Jesse and Spencer have also each earned a World Championship.

Just over a decade later, a trio of Cody's sons qualified for the 2025 NFR in saddle bronc riding. Steston, Ryder, and Statler were all contenders in the gold buckle race this year. At various points throughout the week, it appeared that any of the three could walk away with the gold buckle.

On the night of the final round, it was the youngest of the group to claim the win.

Statler's First Gold Buckle

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Statler may have only been competing at his second NFR, but on that exciting night, he earned two of the most coveted titles in professional rodeo: World Champion and NFR Average Champion.

By just one-quarter point over Lefty Holman, Wright claimed the Average win for $94,036 with 854.25 points on 10 head. The Average win was the tipping point in Wright's World Championship bid.

The Road to the Win

Throughout the 10 rounds, he claimed seven round checks. Wright earned three go-round wins, including back-to-back wins in Rounds 6 and 7.

His first win of the week came in Round 3 with an 88.25-point ride on Smith Pro Rodeos' Angel Cat.

Wright's highest score of the week came in Round 6 with a 90-point ride aboard Wayne Vold Rodeo's Renegade. In Round 7, Statler paired up with Flying U Rodeo's Talk Derby 2 Me for an 89.75-point ride and another win.

Wright scored 85 points or more on eight of his 10 rides, consistently working his way to the top of both the Average and World Standings. The impressive week substantially added to his season earnings. Wright finished out the year with $455,940. In legendary fashion, he claimed the gold buckle by just $346... over his brother, Ryder.

On that historic night, Statler took the win, followed by his brother Ryder as the Reserve Champion, and Stetson in third. If it had not been for a controversial call in Round 6 taking Stetson out of the lead in the Average, this race would have been even tighter.

While different Trios of "Wrights" have claimed the top three places in rounds of the NFR previously, we believe this is the first time for three brothers to finish No. 1-3 in the World Standings.

