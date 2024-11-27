Steer Wrestling Season Leader Dalton Massey Opens Up About Pre-NFR Game Plan
Dalton Massey
Rodeo on SI got to catch up with Dalton Massey about making the trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, coming up December 5-14 in Las Vegas, NV, at the Thomas and Mack Center. A chance to get to know these athletes better gives us a glimpse into their world and what it's really like to be a cowboy at the NFR.
This year, Massey will compete at his second consecutive finals, after a standout showing in 2023 at his first NFR. Last year, the Hermiston, Ore., steer wrestler finished second in the World Standings with $283,993 in season earnings.
Wins at Ponoka, AB, Nanton, AB, and St. Paul, OR, helped him earn the top spot in the 2024 World Standings, heading into the NFR. A $26,250 payday at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, splitting 1st with Stetson Jorgenson gave Massey a huge boost in the final days of the regular season.
- Season Earnings: $199.263
- Hometown: Hermiston, OR
- Season Ranking: 1st
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Eds Famous Bar (EMW Noah Famous One x Hortons Kim Bar) "Eddie" owned by Tanner Milan
- Dashin Haze (Royal Quick Dash x Sheza Special Chick ) "Tyson" owned by Curtis Cassidy
- "Rodney" owned by Massey
Eddie owned by Tanner Milan, my own horse, Rodney, and Curtis Cassidy's horse, Tyson.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Yes, I'll be riding Eddie.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I'd ride Tyson ridden by Jesse Brown, I've ridden him a lot.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My grandad, Sid Britt and Trevor Knowles.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Wild West Saddlery
6. Favorite restaurant?
Cimyotti's, Pendleton, Ore.
7. Favorite movie?
Pulp Fiction or Lonesome Dove
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
These days, it's golf.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I like watching football.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Sioux Falls, SD, close second Ponoka (Alberta) and St. Paul (Ore.)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just normal stuff, a lot of gym time and practice.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
You can't recreate the intensity anywhere.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
Just depends on what I've got for horse power, as many as they can take and as much as the steers can take.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Don't throw your hat on the bed.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
None in particular, I normally ride a ring snaffle bit on my bulldoggin horses and I really like a solid bit like a John Israel.