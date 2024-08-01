Stetson Wright Out for the Remainder of 2024 PRCA Season
Stetson Wright’s comeback to professional rodeo is officially on hold.
As he continues to recover from surgery related to a hamstring injury, the defending All-Around World Champion announced via social media that his quest to return to action in 2024 was ending after a brief look like it might restart last month.
Wright was slated to be in the chutes at the Reno Rodeo in June as his name appeared on the day sheets. The much-anticipated return never materialized as he didn’t compete and hasn’t attempted a ride since.
“Many of you have been wondering where I’ve been or what I’ve been doing. My 2024 season is officially over. There’s only one reason – I’m just not physically ready yet,” Wright said in the video posted to Instagram. “When I first had this injury, I said I’d be back when I was 100 percent and I’m going to stay true to myself. At the end of the day, when you’re not ready you can’t lie to yourself. It’s been a hard decision to make.”
Last weekend, Wright was spotted supporting members of his family as they took part in the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days Rodeo, but he was never slated to compete, opting to hang out near his fellow roughstock competitors and socialize.
A combined eight-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion between all-around, bull riding and saddle bronc, Wright finished last season with $479,621 in total earnings on the way to his fifth-straight all-around championship. His time at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo ended after the second round due to the injury, which required surgery during the winter.
Wright had posted to social media back in April showing that he had been cleared to ride horses and was doing team roping with his family near his home in Milford, Utah. Then came the announcement he would be at Reno, which never came to fruition.
Ultimately, he made the decision to prioritize his health rather than chase short-term glory.
“Nobody wants to sit out a full season, especially when this is all you wanted to do growing up. But I’ve got a great support system behind me, my family, my friends, my fans. The biggest key to this is my sponsors. They’ve allowed me to sit out and get back to 100 percent,” Wright said in the video. “I’d like to thank all you guys for following along and all the wonderful messages I’ve got over the last six months. There’s some big things coming that are going to start dropping soon, so stay tuned and thanks for all the support all year and the years that I’ve been going. I appreciate it.”