Stetson Wright Stays Red-Hot as He Dominates the 2025 NFR

The second round of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has come and gone, and it didn’t pass without shaking up the world standings. Out of 15 bull riders, only nine competitors managed to make the buzzer, and here’s who rose to the top.

After 726 days, Stetson Wright is back in the arena where he’s always belonged, and now he’s two for two in the bull riding. Wright teamed up with Orbit from Cowtown Rodeo to remind everyone that he’s coming back for the number one spot in both the all-around and bull riding, and this run is anything but a fluke.

In a round where competitors are almost expected to buck off, Wright proved that his talent rises above. His hard work, endurance through injuries, and the support of friends who stand beside him before becoming competitors in the arena show why he continues to set himself apart.

Orbit has been undefeated 21 times since 2024, and during the NFR's 40th anniversary in Las Vegas, Wright ended that streak. On Orbit’s 22nd trip, the “SuperMan” of rodeo finally got him covered.

With Wright's $36,668 payday, he’s putting himself in a position where nobody can touch him in the chase for his ninth world title. But following close behind is Wacey Schalla, who picked up $21,882 for placing third on his bull from Stockyards ProRodeo, Jag Metals Domestic Violence.

The unique thing about the race between Wright and Schalla is that they’re both consistent, and both have the mindset to battle it out as the rounds roll on and the deadline for the gold buckle gets closer.

How Did The Rookies Do?

TJ Gray | PRCA

With the veterans in the Thomas & Mack, so too come the rookies, and one of them is Luke Mackey, who’s making a strong NFR debut. He rode Hostel Takedown from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo for 86.75 points and earned a check worth $9,463.

Two-time NFR qualifier, T.J. Gray, came in only half a point behind the leader, earning a payday of $28,980 on his four-legged partner, Guess Who, from Championship Rodeo. Guess Who entered the elimination round with a stock average of 44.33 points and only three qualified rides to his name.

During the next eight rounds, the best bucking bulls will be on full display, the world standings will shift, and there’s no telling who will leave the bright lights of Las Vegas with a title that many only dream of.



Round 2 Bull Riding Results

Second round:

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 89.5 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Orbit, $36,668

2. TJ Gray, 89, $28,980

3. Wacey Schalla, 88.5, $21,882

4. Ky Hamilton, 88.25, $15,377

5. Colorado kid Mackey, 86.75, $9,463

6. Jesse Petri, 85.5, $5,914

7. J.R. Stratford, 85.25

8. Qynn Andersen, Hudson Bolton, Tristen Hutchings, Bryce Jensen, Rawley Johnson, Mason Moody, Jordan Spears and Hayes Weight, NS.

