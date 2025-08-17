Stetson Wright Ties His Own Family’s Saddle Bronc Arena Record in Idaho
Stetson Wright added another win to his list in the saddle bronc riding this season. This time it came in an arena record fashion, well a tie, in Gooding, Idaho. The man he tied with? PRORODEO Hall of Famer Cody Wright- his father.
It isn't often these days that an arena record lasts as long as Cody's did. Twelve years prior to the final night of Gooding's rodeo, he spurred one for 90 points.
The eight-time world champion paired up with Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowboy Fool for his own 90-point ride and an overall victory. He won nearly $7,000 for his one-point win over Mitch Pollock.
Stetson is in a heated all-around race with Wacey Schalla and they are both trying to make it to the famous Thomas and Mack to showcase their talents in both events. This win will be crucial for Wright to make the top-15 in the saddle bronc.
Stetson spoke with Ted Harbin of PRORODEO Sports News on his newest arena record, "You don't get too many rodeos these days where the record has held for that long, and just to top it off and have it be with my dad, that's super special. In and out of the arena and every aspect of my life, he's my hero, my idol, what I look up to. I'm going to cherish this moment forever."
Wright vs. Schalla
Since Wright stepped into the PRCA back in 2018, he has been nearly unstoppable, especially in the all-around. He won five consecutive gold buckles in the all-around from 2019-2023. He went down with an injury in 2024, and now he is back to regain his title, but there is a newbie on the block and he is making things interesting down the stretch.
The pair have been swapping back and forth for the No.1 spot in the bull riding and trying to make it into the top-15 in their other events. After Wright's big win in Gooding, he now finds himself with a little breathing room at No.12 in the world standings for the saddle bronc riding.
Schalla is riding closer to the bubble at No.14 in the bareback riding. If one makes it in both events and not the other, that will be the likely nail in the coffin for the all-around race.
Wright has won over $430,000 on the season and the two could possibly close in on a million dollars in a season if both make it to the NFR in their respective events. It is going to be quite the race down the stretch, and they will be the two to watch when December rolls around.