Super Series 2 Concluded See Who Qualified to RODEOHOUSTON Semi Finals
One of the biggest paydays of the year will come in the finals of RODEOHOUSTON. To get there, rodeo athletes must first qualify through the tournament-style event. Super Series 2 saw some fast times and high-scoring rides, as contestants battled it out to earn their spot in the finals. The top four money earners in each Super Series move on to the Semi-Finals.
Bareback Riding
Cole Franks used consistency to his advantage, placing or tying for second in all three rounds. Leighton Berry won Round 1 and placed in two others, leaving him tied with Franks at $5,000 in total earnings. Lane McGehee made a big comeback in Round 3, with an 88-point ride to take the top spot aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo's Wyatt Earp. It was the highest scoring ride of the rodeo, so far.
First round: 1. Leighton Berry, 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Frontier Hostage, $3,000; 2. (tie) Cole Franks and Orin Larsen, 81, $1,500 each; 4. Kade Sonnier, 80.5, $750; 5. Kooper Heimburg, 79, $500; 6. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Lane McGehee, 77, $125 each
Second round: 1. Kade Sonnier, 87.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Honcho, $3,000; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry and Cole Franks, 85, $1,500 each; 4. Orin Larsen, 83.5, $750; 5. (tie) Jacek Frost Frost and Kooper Heimburg, 82.5, $375 each
Third round: 1. Lane McGehee, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Wyatt Earp, $3,000; 2. Cole Franks, 86, $2,000; 3. (tie) Orin Larsen and Kade Sonnier, 85, $875 each; 5. Leighton Berry, 82, $500; 6. Tilden Hooper, 81.5, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Cole Franks, $5,000; 2. Leighton Berry, $5,000; 3. Kade Sonnier, $4,625; 4. Lane McGehee, $3,125
Steer Wrestling
Eli Lord, Trisyn Kalawaia, and Gavin Soileau have all had a great winter. While none of these cowboys have made the National Finals Rodeo yet in their careers, it looks like 2025 could be the year for any (or all) of them. Kalawaia and Soileau each banked round wins, but Lord placed in all three to finish on top of the Super Series.
First round: 1. Trisyn Kalawaia, 6.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tristan Martin, 7.0, $2,000; 3. Eli Lord, 8.4, $1,000; 4. Travis Munro, 9.1, $750; 5. Landris White, 14.2, $500; 6. Bridger Anderson, 14.6, $250
Second round: 1. Gavin Soileau, 5.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Eli Lord, 5.7, $2,000; 3. Bridger Anderson, 6.4, $1,000; 4. Landris White, 6.9, $750; 5. Trisyn Kalawaia, 8.1, $500; 6. Travis Munro, 11.2, $250
Third round: 1. Travis Munro, 4.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Eli Lord, 5.0, $2,000; 3. Cole Walker, 5.1, $1,000; 4. Bridger Anderson, 5.6, $750; 5. Landris White, 5.9, $500; 6. Tristan Martin, 7.0, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Eli Lord, $5,000; 2. Travis Munro, $4,000; 3. Trisyn Kalawaia, $3,500; 4. Gavin Soileau, $3,000
Team Roping
Earning money in all three rounds, including a win in Round 3, Coy and Colton Brittain finished on top of their Super Series.
First round: 1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 6.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 6.7, $2,000; 3. Billy Bob Brown/Landen Glenn, 6.9, $1,000; 4. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 8.5, $750; no other qualified runs
Second round: 1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.4 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $2,000; 3. Billy Bob Brown/Landen Glenn, 6.0, $1,000; 4. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold, 10.3, $750; 5. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 10.5, $500; 6. J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford, 10.8, $250
Third round: 1. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 5.9 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Billy Bob Brown/Landen Glenn, 6.0, $2,000; 3. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 6.6, $1,000; 4. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold, 10.5, $750; no other qualified runs
Qualifiers: 1. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, $5,500 each; 2. Billy Bob Brown/Landen Glenn, $4,000; 3. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, $3,000; 4. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, $3,000
Saddle Bronc Riding
There is a reason Zeke Thurston is one of rare few to hold multiple gold buckles in the saddle bronc riding and his performance in Super Series 2 showed everyone why. Winning the first two rounds and scoring an 84 or higher on all three rides, he was the highest money earner of the set. His 88.5-point ride aboard The Cervi Brothers' Mike Honcho in Round 2 was the highest scoring ride of the rodeo so far.
First round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 84 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Redial, $3,000; 2. Dawson Dahm, 83.5, $2,000; 3. Shea Fournier, 83, $1,000; 4. (tie) Layton Green and Statler Wright, 80.5, $625 each; 6. Lucas Macza, 78, $250
Second round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 88.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Mike Honcho, $3,000; 2. (tie) Layton Green, Statler Wright and Statler Wright, 86.5, $1,500 each; 5. Dawson Dahm, 85, $750; 6. Q McWhorter, 83.5, $500; 7. Mitchell Story, 81.5, $250
Third round: 1. Layton Green, 85.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Don Juan, $3,000; 2. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Statler Wright, 84, $1,500 each; 4. Shea Fournier, 83, $750; 5. Lucas Macza, 82, $500; 6. Q McWhorter, 78.5, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Zeke Thurston, $7,500; 2. Layton Green, $5,125; 3. Statler Wright, $3,625; 4. Dawson Dahm, $2,750
Tie Down Roping
RODEOHOUSTON is not the easiest setup for the tie down ropers, with such a wide open arena and a longer start. Bo Pickett made the best of it, earning checks in all three rounds and taking a Round 1 win to finish as the highest money earner in Super Series 2. Joel Harris came out with a vengeance and ground to make up in Round 3, finishing with the fastest time of the rodeo so far.
First round: 1. Bo Pickett, 9.3 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Tyler Calhoun and Ty Harris, 10.0, $1,500 each; 4. Pecos Tatum, 10.9, $750; 5. Lucas Potter, 11.0, $500; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 11.4, $250
Second round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 10.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. Lucas Potter, 10.7, $2,000; 3. Bo Pickett, 10.8, $1,000; 4. Pecos Tatum, 19.1, $750; 5. Tyler Calhoun, 19.2, $500; no other qualified runs
Third round: 1. Joel Harris, 7.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tyler Calhoun, 9.8, $2,000; 3. Trevor Hale, 10.3, $1,000; 4. Bo Pickett, 10.5, $750; 5. Pecos Tatum, 11.0, $500; 6. Lucas Potter, 11.2, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Bo Pickett, $4,750; 2. Tyler Calhoun, $4,000; 3. Zack Jongbloed, $3,250; 4. Joel Harris, $3,000.
Barrel Racing
The barrel racing just gets better and better in Houston, with Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi looking unbeatable in Super Series 2. A downed barrel in Round 3 kept her from going three-for-three on a new mount, who was imported from Australia. Not to worry, Tonozzi will still move on to the Semi-Finals, finishing as the highest money earner in the set.
First round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.37 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jamie Olsen, 14.66, $2,000; 3. Sissy Winn, 14.69, $1,000; 4. Shelley Morgan, 14.81, $750; 5. Tayla Moeykens, 15.15, $500; 6. Jymmy Cox, 15.34, $250
Second round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.46 seconds, $3,000; 2. Sissy Winn, 14.53, $2,000; 3. Jamie Olsen, 14.66, $1,000; 4. Jymmy Cox, 14.72, $750; 5. Shelley Morgan, 14.92, $500; 6. Tayla Moeykens, 15.21, $250
Third round: 1. Jamie Olsen, 14.74 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 14.80, $2,000; 3. Jordan Driver, 15.00, $1,000; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.13, $750; 5. Sissy Winn, 15.26, $500; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 19.57, $250
Qualifiers: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $6,250; 2. Jamie Olsen, $6,000; 3. Sissy Winn, $3,500; 4. Tayla Moeykens, $2,750
Breakaway Roping
Only a couple of cowgirls managed to pull multiple checks in Super Series 2. Sawyer Gilbert tied for the Round 3 win and also placed in Round 1, making her the highest earner of the set. Tacy Webb placed in the second and third rounds to also move on to the Semi-Finals. Round wins put Braylee Shepherd and Madison Outhier in the top four.
First round: 1. Braylee Shepherd, 3.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.8, $2,000; 3. Madalyn Richards, 4.0, $1,000; 4. Sawyer Gilbert, 5.1, $750; 5. Rylee A George, 6.8, $500; 6. Cadee Williams, 12.3, $250
Second round: 1. Madison Outhier, 3.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tacy Webb, 3.6, $2,000; 3. Rylee A George, 3.7, $1,000; 4. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 6.2, $750; 5. Madalyn Richards, 13.7, $500; no other qualified runs
Third round: 1. (tie) Sawyer Gilbert and Cadee Williams, 3.6 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. Tacy Webb, 3.9, $1,000; 4. Madalyn Richards, 5.5, $750; 5. Rylee A George, 6.3, $500; no other qualified runs
Qualifiers: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, $3,250; 2. Tacy Webb, $3,000; 3. (tie) Madison Outhier and Braylee Shepherd, $3,000 each
Bull Riding
Wacey Schalla is on a roll again this winter, riding two of three bulls in Super Series 2 and finishing as the highest money earner. Scottie Knapp and Schalla each rode a bull for 88 points in this set, scoring the highest marked rides of the rodeo so far.
First round: 1. Lane Vaughan, 80.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Bad Memory, $3,000; 2. Wacey Schalla, 80, $2,000; 3. Jacob Carige, 78.5, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Scottie Knapp, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Anthrax, $3,000; 2. Jackson Ward, 82, $2,000; 3. Alex Cardozo, 81.5, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Third round: 1. Wacey Schalla, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Unjustified, $3,000; 2. Jordan Spears, 80, $2,000; 3. Jate Frost, 71, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Qualifiers: 1. Wacey Schalla, $5,000; 2. Scottie Knapp, $3,000; 3. Lane Vaughan, $3,000; 4. Jackson Ward, $2,000