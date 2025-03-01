RODEOHOUSTON: The Ultimate Guide to One of the Biggest Rodeos of the Year
The countdown is on to one of the biggest professional rodeos of the year. In just a few days, Houston, Texas, will become the destination for many of the best rodeo athletes in the country. RODEOHOUSTON will pay out over $2.5 million to rodeo athletes, March 4-23, 2025. The massive indoor football facility, NRG Stadium, is transformed into a rodeo arena unlike any other for the event.
Format
The tournament-style rodeo will begin with 40 contestants split into five three-day Super Series, then progress into two semi-finals rounds, two Wild Card rounds, and a Championship Round. In the Championship Round, 10 athletes will compete in each event. The top four will return for the Shootout Round, competing for a $65,000 grand prize.
From each Super Series, the top four money earners will move on to the semi-finals. The slate will be clean in the semi-finals, where once again, the top four money earners will move on to the Championship Round. The remaining six athletes from each semi-finals will compete again in the Wild Card Round. One competitor in each event from each of the two Wild Card rounds will move on to the Championships.
Payout
The rodeo has previously paid $50,000 to the winners, but in 2025, RODEOHOUSTON announced the increase to $65,000. The massive payout has a huge impact on who qualifies for the National Finals Rodeo, so this will be an event to keep your eye on in the coming days.
Entertainment
Not only is the rodeo a huge draw for fans, RODEOHOUSTON is known for the incredible concerts. This year, the lineup includes Reba McEntire, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Zach Top, Journey, Post Malone, and many more.
There are countless fun activities for spectators, from shopping and dining, to the parade, to family friendly exhibits. If you are attending the rodeo, do not miss the Fan Zone, where you can meet rodeo athletes and get your very own autographed RODEOHOUSTON back number. There is also a livestock show, commercial exhibits and expos, a horse show, a barbecue competition, international wine competition, and more.
2024 Champions
Last year, the champions banked big and several of these athletes will return again in 2025 to defend their titles.
Tie Down Roping: Ty Harris, $58,000
Barrel Racing: Leslie Smalygo, $58,000
Saddle Bronc Riding: Damian Brennan, $56,750
Breakaway Roping: Jackie Crawford, $55,250
Team Roping: J.C. Yeahquo & Buddy Hawkins, $108,750
Steer Wrestling: Dakota Eldridge $54,250
Bull Riding: Creek Young, $54,000
Bareback Riding: Leighton Berry, $53,750
RODEOHOUSTON will be broadcast on Space City Home Network, The Cowboy Channel, and Telemundo Texas.