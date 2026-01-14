Wacey Schalla Proves He’s Here To Stay After Win at Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo

The 2026 rodeo season is in full swing and the race for the all-around cowboy is back on. After falling short to Stetson Wright for the title at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, Wacey Schalla is back with a vengeance.

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo took place in Des Moines, Iowa recently, and rough stock athletes came to play for a chance to pocket a piece of the $63,732 prize. Schalla is fresh off the NFR and isn’t slowing down any time soon. After finishing fifth in bareback riding and fourth in bull riding, he’s ready to take home a world champion title this season.

Wacey Schalla Continues to Dominate Post NFR

Although this is only his second year competing in bareback, Schalla is no stranger to the spotlight. He fought tooth and nail with Wright all season long for the all-around title and after taking home $6,430 in Iowa, he is off to a strong start.

Schalla placed first in bareback riding with a 87.5-point ride on Bobby's Peaches from Three Hills Rodeo's. The only cowboy to earn more money than him was Chase Dougherty who won the bull riding with 86 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Knight Kap. This ride secured him a cash prize of $6,592.

Schalla is now a veteran when it comes to bareback riding and after going into the NFR outside of the top ten last season, he is going in stronger now that he has some experience under his belt. His rides at the NFR proved he has what it takes to hang among the best of the best and he continues to prove himself this early on in 2026.

Rusty Wright Bouncing Back After No 2025 NFR Qualification

Cinch World’s Toughest is a great place to start the season. As one of the most notable rodeos in January, these athletes are facing off against some of the top competitors they’ll see all season. Following in his family’s footsteps, Rusty Wright took to the saddle bronc arena and secured the first place finish with 89.5-points on Three Hills Rodeo's Devils Advocate.

It’s clear Schalla has something to prove after his second place finish in the all-around. He has already begun the race to the finish line, competing in both bareback and bull riding in Iowa. While bull riding didn’t go as well for him here, it doesn’t negate the fact that he is a huge threat in both events.

With a fresh start happening for rodeo athletes across the country, it’s hard to tell who will come out on top. Schalla will continue to be one to watch this season as he fights for his first world title.

