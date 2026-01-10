One Derby Mare Back to Winning Ways After Major Injury at 2025 Circuit Rodeo

When a trainer starts finding success on a young horse, it is hard to contain excitement over the future and what possibilities are to come. That is exactly how CJ Vondette felt with her homegrown mare Zsa Zsa. The ceiling for this team felt almost nonexistent for the two before tragedy struck early into the Mountain States Circuit Rodeo season in 2025.

It was nearly a hometown rodeo for the western slope cowgirl as they were competing in Grand Junction, Colo. After Vondette finished her run, she knew that the misstep that Zsa Zsa took at the second barrel was catastrophic.

Somehow, Vondette still saw her name in the results for a paycheck even though her talented mare had a slab fracture in her right hock. This injury took place in May, and it wasn't long after that that she would have to undergo surgery if she ever wanted to run again.

Dr. Josh Zacharias completed a successful surgery on June 4, 2025, where he ended up placing a large screw to keep her hock together. After 90 days of stall rest at Vizion Equine Zsa Zsa returned home to Vondette (September 5).

Zsa Zsa's very first run back, she looked as if she never missed a beat as she not only placed, but won the jackpot in Wheatland, Wyo. Then Vondette took her over to McCook, Neb., where Zsa Zsa was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack.

Well, one could argue that those are "just" jackpots. Could she still compete at the highest level? The answer is yes. The two went to the Denver Qualifier, where they not only earned their spot in the National Western Stock Show but also won the first round.

This mare was having plenty of success before stepping into the rodeo world:

2023 Dixie Classic Futurity Go Round Winner

2023 VGBRA Barrel Daze Futurity Go Round and Average Winner

2023 & 2024 777 SLot Race Winner and Arena Record Holder

PRCA Money Earner

2025 MVP Derby Round Winner

2025 Greg Olson Derby Round Winner

Sub-17 Second Run on Full Standards

LTE Nearly $90,000

This young mare's career is just getting started as she still has one more year of eligibility before her derby year is over. There is plenty of money up for grabs at the big incentive races, but the team's priority is Denver.

They will compete the evening of January 16 and again the next morning as they try to battle into the semi-finals. If you're looking for a comeback story to bet on, it should be these two.

