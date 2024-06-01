Team Roping Futurities Take Over Royal Crown Guthrie
The Royal Crown held its over two week long event in Guthrie, Okla. this year at the infamous Lazy E Arena offering huge payouts across all disciplines offered by the incentive. This week was dedicated to the ropers, and the talented group of team ropers cashed in across the board.
Tate Kirchenschlager rode Lazzertag (a 2020 gelding by Hashtags, out of Billys Catty) owned by Kirk Smith, to the No. 1 average position in the 4&Under Heading futurity class. With an average score of 606.28 points after 4 head, the team took home a total payout of $7,950 for the owner, breeder, and stallion to enjoy.
The 4&Under Heeling Average went to Cole Davison riding Rebel Moves (by Metallic Rebel, out of Shiners Gotta Whiz). This 2020 gelding is owned by Scott Riley and with an average score of 613.76 points they secured over $8,680 in futurity earnings.
Mike Kunzler and Celtic Tuff secured the 6&Under Heading Championship after an average score of 610.12 points was good enough to top the competition. This 2018 gelding by Woody Be Tuff and out of Sucha Smart Lookin Cat is owned by Briena Wells and has had a promising year at the horse shows. This team took home over $10,000 for their efforts.
As no stranger to the winner's circle, Joseph Harrison collected yet another win under his belt in the 6&Under Heeling futurity. This time he rode Nu One Time Blues, a 2019 stallion by One Time Pepto and of Nu Bay Be Blue, owned by Premier Rope Horses. The two turned in an average score of 618.76 points, good enough for over $11,000 in average earnings alone.
Cole Davison gathered another win in the Intermediate Heading where he rode Goin Down For Real (2016 Stallion by Metallic Cat, out of Quejanapep) owned by Tallian Thompson. This win added another $11,500 to the bank.
Dustin Rogers finished in the No. 1 position for the Intermediate Heeling class when it was all said and done. Rogers rode Johnnys Lil Cash (a 2017 Stallion by Lil Joe Casha, and out of Joses Little Uno) owned by M Bar W LLC. This win was good for $8,600 in average money alone.
Throughout the week there were multiple jackpots held in the indoor and covered arenas at Lazy E. With all of the added money a roper could ask for, the payouts were fantastic. We saw names like Clay Smith, Dakota Kirchenschlager, and of course Joseph Harrison top the leaderboard. For more information and complete results, visit the Royal Crown Race.