The Texas Cowgirl Turning NFR Heartbreak Into a 2026 Redemption Run

Qualifying for the NFR is every professional rodeo contestant's goal. This year's qualifiers have officially locked in their spot as the season ended on October 1 which is also when the 2026 season began.

In the barrel racing, the bottom spot (unofficially) was Katelyn Scott with nearly $131,000 on the year, resulting in her first NFR qualification. There were six cowgirls who qualified for their first trip to the Thomas and Mack, unfortunately Jordan Driver was not one of them- a bitter pill to swallow, but she is out for blood for the upcoming year.

The 22-year-old learned a lot from a tough end to what started as a potential trip to Vegas. That is all anyone can do. The losses will teach anyone more than the wins, and she is just grateful to come home with healthy horses and a family who always has her back, no matter what.

Don't get it twisted, the newly college graduate had a great year. She took home wins at Salinas, Corpus Christi, and San Diego after winning the Southwest Region and qualifying for her fourth CNFR. Even though she won't be in the alleyway of the Thomas and Mack this year, she will be in the future.

A Look at Driver's Year

Driver and Judge showing off his personality | Jordan Driver Professional Barrel Racer

In her own words, this is a very humbling, but rewarding sport that tests us every day. Her year was over when her horse Judge JB Cash, aka Judge, had a massive abscess in Pendelton.

She knew that this was God telling her that her year was over, which made the 25-hour drive back home a frustrating and disheartening one, to say the least. But, she realized a few things on that trip to Texas:

How thankful she is to get do this sport.

It is now a clean slate for the new year.

She has Judge and Cyrus (TRHeavensIlluminated) along with a few others in her trailer that are sound and ready to go.

Driver has more confidence than ever after finishing No.26 in the world standings this year, which guarantees her spots in the buildings for this new season.

"The new goal this year is to go into the finals in the top five, which is a bold statement, but I have complete confidence in my horses and my support system that we can make it happen," said Driver.

With all of the lows, the highs feel even better, which came at the Texas Circuit Finals just recently. The Texas circuit is arguably the hardest to qualify for. Driver snuck in at the No.11 spot with $15,000 won on the year.

She knew she couldn't win the overall title, but had a strong shot at the average with her horse Judge JB Cash. He might not win a round, but he will always place and be consistent every time he goes in the arena.

After four rounds of action, Driver and Judge took home the average title. The team placed second in a pair of rounds and third in another to take home $9,322 to her 2026 total on her quest to her first NFR appearance.

This Texas cowgirl has ice in her veins, and she is working to be a winner in all capacities- spiritually, mentally, physically, and in the arena. Her grit and determination are immeasurable, and it won't be long before she and her team get her to Las Vegas.

