Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025
Founded in 1975, the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame has evolved into a museum of sorts inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The TRCHF has always been committed to honoring the history and heritage of the rodeo cowboy from Texas. Each year, they hold an induction ceremony to recognize the new class of world champions, heroes and heroines of the western rodeo industry.
The Rodeo Reunion and Induction for 2025 will be held April 24 through 26. There will be several events over the course of the weekend. The festivities will kick-off with a golf tournament held at Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford, Texas on Thursday. Friday will bring about the welcome reception and inductee group photo at the Hall of Fame inside Cowtown Coliseum. Finally on Saturday, the induction and luncheon will occur at River Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas.
The class of 2025 will include 22 outstanding rodeo athletes and personnel who have helped shaped the history of Texas rodeo. According to their website, here is the list of inductees who will forever grace the hall inside Cowtown Coliseum.
Men’s Inductees
Tony Reina - 5x National Finals Steer Roping Qualifier, NFR Tie-down roper
Tee Woolman - 3x World Champion Team Roper
Rich Skelton - 8x World Champion Team Roper
Isaac Diaz - 7x NFR Saddle Bronc Riding Qualifier
Will Lowe - 15x NFR Bareback Riding Qualifier, 3x World Champion
Women’s Inductees
Kappy Allen - World Champion Barrel Racer
Cathy Dennison Felts - NFR Barrel Racer with multiple accolades
Rodeo Personnel Inductees
Cliff Overstreet - 50 years in industry, 40 years rodeo judge, Judge of the Year
Randy Schmutz - Rodeo announcer
Josh Edwards - 2x NFR Pickup Man, 2023 Pickup Man of the Year
Empty Saddles Inductees
Jim Bynum - PRCA Steer Wrestler
Mitch Terrell - Stock Contractor
Gold Card Inductees
Eldon Dudley - Calf Roping and Steer Roping Champion
Arnold Felts - 20x National Finals Steer Roping Qualifier, World Champion
Rodeo Animal Inductees
Sweetness - 2005-06 AQHA World Champion Tie-Down Horse, 2010-12 PRCA Tie-Down Horse of the Year
Winslow - Tie-Down Roping Champion Horse, 1962 Horse of the Year
Event Inductee
XIT Rodeo
Western Heritage Award
Margaret Formby
Dixie Mosley
Directors Choice
Craig Copeland
Johnny Boren Award
Ronda May
Star of Texas Award
Buck Taylor