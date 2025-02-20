Rodeo Daily

The 2025 Patriot: America’s Richest Combined Youth Equine Event Returns to Ft. Worth

The Patriot is back with world-class contestants, the richest youth rodeo events, and massive payouts. Find the 2025 schedule here!

Madison Richmann

The Patriot returns again this year in Ft. Worth, Texas, bringing the best rodeo contestants to a week of big payouts and big opportunities. The 2025 event will take place March 5-16. Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages can compete against the world's best.

Hosted at the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Center, the Patriot is home to America’s richest combined equine events. New and big opportunities for the next generation of rodeo athletes are offered in a highly competitive environment. It’s more than just a rodeo though; a celebration of the sport and it's growing future.

A highlight of the week is the Jr Patriot Finals, which will take place March 16 this year. All throughout the year, the contestants have entered qualifiers across the country to get to this major event. After the last chance qualifying events throughout the Patriot week, the finals show off the best of the best youth athletes across multiple events as they compete for huge payouts. The breakaway roping alone last year paid over $500,000 to ladies 19 and under. With such high stakes, no wonder the best come to Ft. Worth.

For family and friends who can’t make it in person, the Patriot will be streaming live on Roping.com.

Contestants

This year, there are a few changes. The John Justin arena will host the tie-down and breakaway roping. The Will Rogers Coliseum will still be where the barrel racing and rough stock action happens. The pole bending and goat tying will move to the Watt Arena. The team roping, steer wrestling, and other side jackpots will take place in the Pavillion arena.

As the 2025 Ft. Worth Patriot quickly approaches, contestants should be reminded that pre-entries close on February 25. For those who have not yet qualified for the semi-final events, there are still last-chance opportunities through the jackpots early in the week. See full schedule below.

2025 Event Schedule

Event Schedule 2025
2025 Event Schedule / Patriot Ft. Worth

For schedule updates, entries, and all other information visit patriotevent.com.

