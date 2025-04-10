The American Rodeo Championship Round Rough Stock Announced
The countdown to The American Rodeo Weekend is nearly over. Rodeo athletes from all over the country are headed to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, chasing one thing—the potential million-dollar payday. Meanwhile, animal athletes have arrived at the baseball stadium, enjoying a moment of calm before they buck in front of thousands of cheering fans, carrying the best athletes our industry knows on their backs.
While the athletes who will make it to the championship round are uncertain, the bucking stock is selected.
While the riders have two rounds of competition to battle it out before the four finalists make their way to the championship round, the bucking stock is set – and here is the powerhouse lineup.
The four stock contractors chosen to represent this event are Andrews Rodeo Company, the Calgary Stampede, Championship Pro Rodeo, and Frontier Rodeo Company.
After an intense weekend of competition, the following four bareback horses, saddle bronc horses, and bucking bulls will compete head-to-head with their human partners to be named the champion.
Gun Fire and Breaking News from Frontier Rodeo Company will appear in the championship round. Gun Fire is no stranger to the bright lights of Las Vegas, having competed at the National Finals Rodeo six times during her career as a bareback horse. Over nearly a decade of competing in the arena, she’s delivered performances averaging 85 points or higher in a year, with some topping 90+ points.
Agent Lynx from the Calgary Stampede is a tried-and-true horse. Her resume exceeds everything one could hope for in a bareback horse. Not only has Agent Lynx earned go-round wins at the NFR, but she’s currently coming off a 91-point ride that won Rodeo Houston.
Q52, known as Ranch & Crow from Championship Rodeo, has excelled in the arena since the start of 2025. While she had a strong 2024 ProRodeo, she’s become exceptional this year. With two 88-point rides and a standout 90.50-point ride to her name, she’s now a horse athletes are itching to draw.
All or Nothing from Andrews Rodeo Company is the reigning 2024 Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, and he demonstrated why when he earned the 10th-round win with Ryder Wright for 89.50 points.
Calgary Stampede has two contenders lined up for the final round, and these two are favored by many. Yippee Kibitz and Exotic Warrior have both bucked on the biggest stages across Canada and the United States. They’ve earned round wins at either the Canadian Finals Rodeo(CFR) or the NFR to add to their impressive resumes.
Frontier Medicin of Frontier Rodeo Company is newer to the stock trailer but had an impressive win with Skinny Parsons at the Central Region American Contender Tournament.
Last but not least, Frontier Rodeo Company owns the four bulls that will generate energy for fans to cheer.
Straight Money is the new bull on the block, as he’s an up-and-comer on the Frontier Rodeo Company trailer looking to make a name for himself.
While Moon Flower hasn’t earned a trip to the NFR, his 2024 season – with an average ride score of 89.50 points – proves that he’s got what it takes to buck out of the iconic yellow chutes someday.
Stranger Danger has bucked off several of the top 15 throughout his career; during the 2024 season, his buck-off percentage was 83.33%. However, through the last three years, Stranger Danger has only had six qualified rides out of 22 cowboys who have tried to make the trip that he offers.
Misunderstood is anything but – especially with his consistency. Since 2022, he’s maintained a 100% buck-off rate with the exception of two rides in 2024: one with Roscoe Jarboe for 89 points and another with Hayes Weight, who scored 87.5.
With a talented lineup between both stock and riders, there’s no telling who will be named the 2025 American Champion and which animal the win will happen on.